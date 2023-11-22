Rosalynn Carter funeral services set as Jimmy leads tributes – updates

✕ Close Biden pays tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter: ‘She brought so much grace to office’

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, died at the age of 96 on Sunday.

The Carter Center announced the former first lady’s death just two days after she entered hospice care at the couple’s home in Plains, Georgia. Rosalynn is survived by her husband, four children, 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a legacy of mental health advocacy.

Jimmy Carter, 99, who is also in hospice care, paid tribute to his wife in a statement saying, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished.”

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” he added.

The Carter Center said there was “no update” on Mr Carter’s health.

The couple’s son, Chip Carter, called her “a loving mother”, “extraordinary First Lady” and “great humanitarian”.

A formal funeral is set to take place next Wednesday, November 29th in Plains, Georgia. Members of the public are invited to pay their respects as Carter lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.