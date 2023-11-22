Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1700659750

Rosalynn Carter funeral services set as Jimmy leads tributes – updates

Former first lady died at 96 years old on Sunday in Georgia

John Bowden,Kelly Rissman,Ariana Baio
Wednesday 22 November 2023 13:29
Comments

Biden pays tribute to former first lady Rosalynn Carter: ‘She brought so much grace to office’

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, died at the age of 96 on Sunday.

The Carter Center announced the former first lady’s death just two days after she entered hospice care at the couple’s home in Plains, Georgia. Rosalynn is survived by her husband, four children, 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a legacy of mental health advocacy.

Jimmy Carter, 99, who is also in hospice care, paid tribute to his wife in a statement saying, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished.”

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” he added.

The Carter Center said there was “no update” on Mr Carter’s health.

The couple’s son, Chip Carter, called her “a loving mother”, “extraordinary First Lady” and “great humanitarian”.

A formal funeral is set to take place next Wednesday, November 29th in Plains, Georgia. Members of the public are invited to pay their respects as Carter lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Recommended

1700652600

In photos: Rosalynn Carter through the years

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter after he won the presidency in 1976

(AP)

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter in 1978

(AP1978)

Rosalynn and her daughter Amy in 1978

(AP1978)

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter in 1988

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter in 2017

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Megan Sheets22 November 2023 11:30
1700641800

Why the monarch butterfly is a symbol of Rosalynn Carter’s work

Throughout her lifetime, Rosalynn Carter worked to destigmatize mental health, advocate for better care for the elderly, build housing and preserve butterflies.

As a fan of butterflies from a young age, Carter spent the latter half of her lifetime working to preserve butterfly habitats in her hometown of Plains, Georgia.

In 2013, Carter sought to create a safe place for Monarch butterflies to pollinate, after seeing butterfly habitats dwindle due to natural disasters, human interference and more. She created the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail which hosts plants for Monarchs and other butterflies to use to grow.

The trail continued to grow with locations across the US, Canada, Europe and Japan.

Megan Sheets22 November 2023 08:30
1700631000

WATCH: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy on mental health advocacy

Rosalynn Carter leaves legacy of mental health advocacy
Megan Sheets22 November 2023 05:30
1700620241

Fellow first ladies pay tribute

The five living First Ladies, including the current First Lady Jill Biden, sent tributes to Rosalynn Carter following her death on Sunday.

Hillary Clinton called Carter a “champion of human dignity everywhere” and highlighted her work in mental health advocacy and human health as part of that.

Laura Bush celebrated Carter’s loyalty and support for her husband while in office as well as her legacy in destigmatising mental health.

Michelle Obama thanked Carter for her advice and support when she was a First Lady and recognised her work to advance health for elderly people as well as her work building houses with Habitat for Humanity.

Melania Trump sent her condolences to the Carter family and remembered her legacy.

Jill Biden remembered Carter for paving her own pathway and inspiring the US in her journey.

Ariana Baio22 November 2023 02:30
1700613041

Jimmy Carter remains in hospice with ‘no updates’ on health

Jimmy Carter remains a home hospice patient and there are “no updates” on the former president’s health, according to a spokesperson for the Carter Center.

The spokesperson, Matthew De Galan, addressed Mr Carter’s health the day after former first lady Rosalynn Carter died at the family home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday.

Ms Carter’s death came just days after it was announced that the 96-year-old had also entered home hospice. She had been diagnosed with dementia in May.

Graeme Massie reports:

Jimmy Carter remains on home hospice care following death of wife Rosalynn

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died at family home in Georgia over the weekend

Ariana Baio22 November 2023 00:30
1700605841

WATCH: Biden honours Rosalynn Carter at turkey pardoning

Biden recognizes Rosalynn Carter at turkey pardoning
Megan Sheets21 November 2023 22:30
1700598641

When is Rosalynn Carter’s funeral service?

The Carter Center announced that tributes to Rosalynn Carter will begin on Monday, November 27 and her funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 29.

Carter, who died at age 96 on Sunday, was the First Lady to one-term President Jimmy Carter.

Next Monday, Carter will lie in response at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. Members of the public are invited to pay their respects there.

On Tuesday, there will be a tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University featuring invited guests only.

Then on Wednesday, a funeral procession will begin at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains before Carter is taken to the Carter family residence for a private burial.

Members of the public are welcome to view the motorcade route from the church to downtown Plains.

Ariana Baio 21 November 2023 20:30
1700595018

Rosalynn and Jimmy’s last public outing

Former president Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter made a rare public appearance - and their last together before her death - at a peanut festival in September in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The pair were driven in the annual festival’s parade in a black SUV.

“The Carters made the day for the thousands of attendees at the Plains Peanut Festival,” Jill Stuckey of the National Park Service’s Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains told the AJC. “What a wonderful surprise for everyone.”

Read The Independent’s report on the outing at the time:

Jimmy Carter attends his hometown’s peanut festival as he nears his 99th birthday

The former president and first lady were driven in the annual festival’s parade in a black SUV

Megan Sheets21 November 2023 19:30
1700591418

Obituary for Rosalynn Carter

In its obituary for Rosalynn Carter, the AP writes:

“The Washington chattering class, often unsure what to make of outsiders, dubbed Rosalynn Carter the “Steel Magnolia” when she arrived as first lady.

“A devout Baptist and mother of four, she was diminutive and outwardly shy, with a soft smile and softer Southern accent. That was the “magnolia.” She also was a force behind Jimmy Carter’s rise from peanut farmer to winner of the 1976 presidential election. That was the “steel.”

“Yet that obvious, even trite moniker almost certainly undersold her role and impact across the Carters’ early life, their one White House term and their four decades afterward as global humanitarians advocating peace, democracy and the eradication of disease.

“Through more than 77 years of marriage, until her death Sunday at the age of 96, Rosalynn Carter was business and political partner, best friend and closest confidant to the 39th president.”

Read more:

Rosalynn Carter: Remembering advocate for Jimmy and many others

Former first lady died aged 96 on Sunday

Megan Sheets21 November 2023 18:30
1700587818

A life of public service

Both Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter agreed later in life that she was the more political of the two, PBS reported.

She had ideas of her own, starting from when he was campaigning for a Georgia state senate seat. Ms Carter reportedly spoke to voters in line, including one mill worker who was caring for her child who was afflicted by mental illness.

“I want to know what you are going to do about mental health when you are governor,” she told her husband the following day. He vowed he would put her in charge of it. Rosalynn Carter then dedicated her lifelong efforts to improving mental health in Americans.

From 1977 to 1978, she served as the Honorary Chairperson of the President’s Commission on Mental Health. And after Mr Carter’s 1980 defeat, the couple founded the Carter Center, an institution dedicated to “human rights and the alleviation of human suffering.”

Megan Sheets21 November 2023 17:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in