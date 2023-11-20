Joe Biden has paid tribute to Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday (19 November) aged 96.

The former US first lady was diagnosed with dementia in May and died peacefully with her family by her side after she had entered a hospice care home on Friday.

She leaves behind her husband, four children, 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a legacy of mental health advocacy.

“They really are an incredible family, because they brought so much grace to the office,” Mr Biden said of the Carters, following Rosalynn’s death.

The president added that the late first lady had “great integrity”.