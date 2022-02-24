A Russian invasion could displace up to five million Ukrainians in “tidal waves of suffering”, a US envoy has told the UN.

As the leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, delivered an emotional early hours to his country warning that address warning that Russia’s Vladmir Putin had ignored his call and thousands could be killed in fighting, the US’s UN Ambassador said five million Ukrainians could be displaced if an invasion proceeded.

Addressing the gathering of 193 UN member countries, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said already almost three million Ukrainians — half of them older people or children — needed food, shelter and other lifesaving emergency assistance.

:If Russia continues down this path, it could – according to our estimates – create a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today, with as many as 5 million more people displaced by Russia’s war of choice and putting pressure on Ukraine’s neighbours,” she said.

“ And because Ukraine is one of the world’s largest wheat suppliers, especially for the developing world, Russia’s actions could cause a spike in food prices and lead to even more desperate hunger in places like Libya, Yemen, and Lebanon.”

She added: “The tidal waves of suffering this war will cause are unthinkable.”

