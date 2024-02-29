Watch live: Rust trial continues as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces involuntary manslaughter charges
Watch live as the trial of Alec Baldwin’s Rust armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, continues on Thursday, 29 February.
Ms Gutierrez-Reed faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.
She has also been charged with one count of tampering with evidence.
Mr Baldwin, who is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in a separate case, has pointed to Ms Gutierrez-Reed as the person responsible for the incident.
Ms Gutierrez-Reed, who has pleaded not guilty to all three charges, has accused Baldwin of running a chaotic set with little concern for safety training. She maintains she is not directly to blame for Ms Hutchins’ death.
Today's proceedings come after several hiccups that have plagued the trial, including the stenographer’s machine breaking, a juror being involved in a car accident on the way to the first day of court forcing opening statements to be delayed, and Ms Gutierrez-Reed’s cell phone number being leaked.
People watching livestreams of the trial copied down her number and some began to send her harassing text messages.
