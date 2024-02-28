Rust armourer cried over her own career after Halyna Hutchins was shot, video shown at trial reveals: Live
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to her charges and has placed the blame for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on actor and producer Alec Baldwin
“Rust” armourer Hannah Gutierez-Reed was heard on police bodycam footage lamenting the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the day of the incident, saying “I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** up my entire career.”
Gutierrez-Reed is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins. Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges related to the shooting. His trial will begin on 9 July.
The prosecution seeks to prove that Gutierrez-Reed was negligent in her duties on set and that proper protocol was in place during the investigation of the shooting. The state claims the armourer was “sloppy” and had left guns unattended on the set.
Gutierrez-Reed is also facing an evidence tampering charge for allegedly asking a friend to hide cocaine for her while police were investigating the shooting.
Baldwin has largely pointed blame toward Gutierrez-Reed, while Gutierez-Reed has insisted that the actor ignored her requests for more safety meetings and more training on set.
Gutierrez-Reed faces up to three years in prison if she is convicted.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detective says no one she talked to agreed with defence attorney’s ‘sabotage’ theory
The state has called Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office detective Alexandria Hancock.
She discussed having conversations with numerous people associated with the “Rust” shooting, including Thell Reed, the armourer father of Hannah Guttierez-Reed.
She also said that of all the people she talked with since 2021, she never found anyone corroborating defence attorney Jason Bowles theory that someone “sabotaged” Guttierez-Reed by bringing live ammuniton to the set.
Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?
Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.
What is involuntary manslaughter?
The Santa Fe DA said that Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed would be “charged in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter.
This means that a “jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty,” the DA said in a statement.
‘Jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty’
Forensic firearms analyst says ammo taken from New Mexico prop shop was different from live bullet found on set
Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services testified to the court today that the bullets he examined — which were collected from the New Mexico prop shop that provided ammunition to the set of “Rust” — were not the same as the live round that was recovered from the set.
The prosecution is trying to undermine the defence’s argument that the prop shop could have accidentally sent a live round to the set.
Guttierez-Reed struggles to maintain composure while viewing autopsy photos
Hannah Guttierez-Reed has maintained a generally stoic expression for the majority of the trial, but she appeared close to breaking on Tuesday when she was shown autopsy photos of Halyna Hutchins.
The photos were shown during the testimony of University of New Mexico Chief Medical Investigator Dr Heather Jarrell.
Dr Jarrell said that the photos showed Ms Hutchins before her wounds had been cleaned, as is typical practice for medical examiners.
Ms Guttierez-Reed was visibly disturbed by the images, and her eyes frequently darted away from the screen.
Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting
Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico film set in 2021.
Prosecutors filed the felony charges against the actor, who allegedly pointed a gun at Hutchins that went off and fatally shot her, on Tuesday (31 January), according to Albuquerque TV station KOAT.
Hutchins died after being struck by a live bullet at Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Joel Souza, the director of the film Rust, was also shot and injured but survived the incident.
Actor has denied that he pulled trigger of weapon during rehearsal on New Mexico set in 2021
FBI firearms expert says Rust revolver 'would not fire' unless someone pulled the trigger
Earlier in the trial, an FBI firearms expert who studied and tested the revolver used in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust” testified that, after analysis, he determined the gun could not fire unless someone pulled the trigger.
“It would not fire without pulling the trigger in the full cock position,” FBI forensic examiner Bryce Ziegler said.
His statement contradicts the claims made by actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who had drawn the gun in the moments before the shot that killed Ms Hutchins was fired. Baldwin has insisted that he did not pull the trigger.
Mr Ziegler said he had to break the revolver using a mallet in order to force it to fire without a trigger pull.
Alec Baldwin to stand trial this summer on a charge stemming from deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
A New Mexico judge has set a trial date for Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from a deadly shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”
Read the full story here:
'Rust' dolly grip gives emotional recollection of on-set shooting
During his testimony on Monday, ‘Rust’ dolly grip Ross Addiego, became emotional as he recalled the moments after the shooting on the film’s set.
His voice faltering slightly, he told the court: “She was quite clearly injured... [she was] starting to go flush and holding her right side.”
“Joel [Souza] let out some scream to indicate that he was also injured,” he said.
Mr Addiego said that he had attended to Mr Souza, the director of the film, before he and other crew members had moved a church pew so that they could lay Hutchins on the floor. He recalled telling the director to “get the f*** out of here,” and someone else had called 911.
He added that he had not heard “anything verbal” from Hutchins, just groans of pain.
“They were trying to stbilise her to get her in a helicopter to get her to whatever ER they thought was appropriate,” he said, again with a trembling voice.
At one point Mr Addiego took off his glasses to wipe his eyes.