Suspect charged in murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll: Live
Michael Jackson Bolanos is thought to be a total stranger to Woll, the well-known Detroit synagogue leader
A suspect has finally been arrested and charged with the murder of well-loved synagogue leader Samantha Woll almost two months after her murder.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said on Tuesday that it was bringing charges against 28-year-old Michael Jackson Bolanos. The prosecutor said he had no prior connection to Ms Woll, and said the killing was not believed to be a hate crime.
Woll was brutally murdered at her home in Lafayette Park n 21 October.
Authorities believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.
The attack instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, just days after the start of the Israel-Hamas war. However, police insisted there was no evidence of it being an antisemitic attack.
In early November, police arrested a first unidentified person of interest before releasing him without charge three days later.
Friends of Samantha Woll are holding onto hope that police are close to cracking case following the apprehension of a person of interest over the weekend.
On Wednesday, police named the suspect as Michael Manuel Jackson Bolanos, and announced charges against him.
“We’re hoping this time is different than the last they announced an arrest,” Sam Dubin, a friend of Woll, told Fox2 ahead of the annoucement. “We’re optimistic that hopefully something will come of this.”
He added: “We are hoping from the detroit police department that they are transparent with what they are finding as to not leave us on edge and not leave us in the dark.
“Of course without compromising the investigation, but we truly value communication, especially in such a tough instance as this one.”
Mr Bolanos’ detainment comes after police arrested a first, still unidentified person of interest in November before releasing him without charge three days later.
Police are still yet to establish a motive for Woll’s death in late October.
Who was Samantha Woll?
Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022.
She has been remembered by loved ones as a leader who worked to unite people through her interfaith work. Dawud Walid, president of the Council on American Islamic Relations’s Michigan chapter, called Woll’s death a “tragic loss” and praised her efforts to unite the Jewish and Muslim communities in Detroit.
“We are troubled by the apparent homicide of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” Mr Walid said in a statement. “We also send our sincere condolences to her family and friends and to the Detroit Jewish community as a whole for the tragic loss.”
According to a 2017 article by The Detroit Jewish News, Woll was “instrumental in the founding of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit,” an alliance that helps build bonds between Jewish and Muslim youth.
In this photo released by Kimberly Bush, Samantha Woll, left, poses with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on 4 September, 2022
“By extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews, she has exemplified the values of healing the world,” the article read.
More than 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral, the Detroit Free Press reports. Senator Stephanie Chang and AG Nessell were among the attendees who delivered heartfelt eulogies during the service.
“Sam did more for our community, our state, our world, our lives in her short time here on Earth than most will ever accomplish in 1,000 lifetimes,” Ms Nessel said in her eulogy, according to The New York Times.
Sen Chang also said that Woll had devoted her time to listening to Muslim and Jewish members of her community following the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Woll’s sister Monica Woll Rosen shared with mourners how the slain synagogue president “fought for everyone.”
“You sent hearts to cheer people up and let them know you’re thinking of them — because you cared,” Ms Woll Rosen said, revealing that a friend of her late sister had received flowers from her on the day of her death, according to The New York Post.
“That was you, Sam,” Ms Woll Rosen added. “You didn’t even ask. You just sent flowers and signed 10 other people’s names because you knew it would make the receiver happy — and the others would have wanted to say happy birthday if they knew it was your birthday.”
What is a ‘person of interest’?
On Wednesday Detroit police named a suspect in the Samantha Woll murder investigation as Michael Manuel Jackson Bolanos. Mr Bolanos was recently classed as a “person of interest”.
“Person of interest” is a non-official term used by police to describe individuals they believe may have some noteworthy connection to an investigation.
Not all persons of interest go on to become suspects; there should be no presumption of wrongdoing if someone is listed as a person of interest. Some are simply witnesses or turn out to be dead ends for the investigation.
Police had not revealed the names of persons of interest identified in Ms Woll’s investigation until – like with Mr Bolanos– charges were brought.
One other “person of interest”, questioned by police over Woll’s death in November, was later released.
A major breakthrough in the murder investigation of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll has come, after police announced charges against a new suspect.
Here is what we know about 28-year-old Michael Miguel Jackson Bolanos.
Police share details of suspect charges online
Michael Jackson Bolanos received three charges in murder of Samantha Woll
Michael Jackson Bolanos, 28, was charged with three crimes in connection to the alleged murder of Samantha Woll.
Those charges are:
First degree homicide felony murder occurring during an attempted larceny and/or home invasion, assault while breaking and entering, and lying to a police officer.
Mr Bolanos was identified as a person of interest on Sunday and was taken into police custody. Investigators had a 72-hour time limit to either charge him or let him go. Charges were announced on Wednesday evening shortly before time expired.
‘The evidence is just not there’ Wayne County prosecutor says regarding hate crime motive
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said “the evidence is just not there” to suggest a hate crime occurred in the murder of Samantha Woll.
Ms Worthy held a press conference Wednesday evening to announce that Michael Jackson Bolanos, 28, had been charged as a suspect in the murder.
When questioned as to whether or not a hate crime had occurred, she said that investigators turned up no evidence to suggest as much.
