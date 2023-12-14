Suspect charged in murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll: Live

✕ Close SAMANTHA WOLL UPDATE

A suspect has finally been arrested and charged with the murder of well-loved synagogue leader Samantha Woll almost two months after her murder.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said on Tuesday that it was bringing charges against 28-year-old Michael Jackson Bolanos. The prosecutor said he had no prior connection to Ms Woll, and said the killing was not believed to be a hate crime.

Woll was brutally murdered at her home in Lafayette Park n 21 October.

Authorities believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.

The attack instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, just days after the start of the Israel-Hamas war. However, police insisted there was no evidence of it being an antisemitic attack.

In early November, police arrested a first unidentified person of interest before releasing him without charge three days later.