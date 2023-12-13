Detroit police make move towards charging suspect in Samantha Woll’s murder: Live
The unidentified man is said to be a total stranger to Woll, the well-known Detroit synagogue leader
Police investigating Samantha Woll’s murder have requested a warrant from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, a necessary step toward bringing charges against a suspect.
A second person of interest was been taken into custody for the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll on Sunday.
Detroit Police confirmed the development on Sunday, saying that more details will be released “in the near future”.
The individual has not been identified but two sources toldThe Detroit News that the man appears to be a total stranger to Woll and is not the same person who was arrested last month.
Under state law, an individual can only be held for 72 hours before police must charge or release them.
In early November, police arrested a first, also unidentified person of interest before releasing him without charge three days later.
Woll was found brutally murdered at her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighbourhood on 21 October.
Authorities believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.
The attack instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, coming just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October.
However, Detroit police have insisted that there is no evidence of her murder being an antisemitic attack.
WATCH: Person of interest in Samantha Woll murder in custody
Friends hold onto hope that police are close to cracking case
Friends of Samantha Woll are holding onto hope that police are close to cracking case following the apprehension of a person of interest over the weekend.
“We’re hoping this time is different than the last they announced an arrest,” Sam Dubin, a friend of Woll, told Fox2. “We’re optimistic that hopefully something will come of this.”
He added: “We are hoping from the detroit police department that they are transparent with what they are finding as to not leave us on edge and not leave us in the dark.
“Of course without compromising the investigation, but we truly value communication, especially in such a tough instance as this one.”
Deadline looms to charge new ‘person of interest’ in murder
Prosecutor’s office receives warrant request in Samantha Woll murder case
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday that it had recieved a warrant request related to the Samantha Woll murder case, according to ClickonDetroit.com.
Obtaining a warrant is a necessary step toward bringing charges against a suspect.
A “person of interest” has been in police custody since Sunday.
Detroit police say no sign of hate crime in Woll’s killing
Woll’s murder instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, coming just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October – storming over the border, killing around 1,200 and taking hundreds of hostages back into Gaza.
Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit.
She was well-known in the community for working to build bridges between the Jewish and Muslim communities.
However, Detroit police have insisted that there is no evidence of her murder being a hate crime and pointed out that an Israeli flag hanging on the wall of her home was left untouched.
What is a ‘person of interest’?
Detroit police have identified two “persons of interest” with potential ties to the stabbing death of Samantha Woll. One of those individuals was questioned and later released; another remains under police custody.
“Person of interest” is a non-official term used by police to describe individuals they believe may have some noteworthy connection to an investigation. Not all persons of interest go on to become suspects; there should be no presumption of wrongdoing if someone is listed as a person of interest. Some are simply witnesses or turn out to be dead ends for the investigation.
Police are unlikely to reveal the names of the persons of interest identified in Ms Woll’s investigation unless charges are brought against one or both.
First person of interest said they felt ‘responsible’ for Samantha Woll’s death: report
The first person of interest detained by police investigating the killing of Samantha Woll reportedly told the police he felt “responsible” for the woman’s death.
The admission was reported by the Detroit News, citing four unnamed police sources.
The newspaper filed a FOIA request for bodycamera footage showing the interaction during which the comment was allegedly made, but that request was denied.
Detroit police has not charge that individual with any crimes.
Detroit police chief says department was watching second person of interest immediately after Samantha Woll’s murder
The second person of interest detained in the Samantha Woll murder investigation was reportedly known to police, according to Detroit Police Department Chief James White.
Mr White said Monday that the second person of interest was never a threat to the public and that police had been watching them since the murder.
“At no time was the community in danger, as this person of interest was under continuous investigation,” he said. “The person of interest was taken into custody within an hour of the new information surfacing because investigators were familiar with their whereabouts.”
The individual was taken into custody on Sunday. Police can legally detain a citizen for 48 hours before they must either bring charges against them or let them go.