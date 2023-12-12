Second ‘person of interest’ taken into custody for murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll: Live
The unidentified man is said to be a total stranger to Woll, the well-known Detroit synagogue leader
A second person of interest has been taken into custody for the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.
Detroit Police confirmed the development on Sunday, saying that more details will be released “in the near future”.
The individual has not been identified but two sources toldThe Detroit News that the man appears to be a total stranger to Woll and is not the same person who was arrested last month.
In early November, police arrested a first, also unidentified person of interest before releasing him without charge three days later.
Woll was found brutally murdered at her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighbourhood on 21 October.
Authorities believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.
The attack instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, coming just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October.
However, Detroit police have insisted that there is no evidence of her murder being an antisemitic attack.
Ms Woll’s loved ones want justice
Samantha Woll’s friends and family are waiting to see if police will bring charges against a second “person of interest” identified by the Detroit Police Department.
Law enforcement initially identified another person of interest, but let them go after a preliminary questioning.
“To learn that a potential suspect was arrested and shortly after hear that the individual was released without any charges, is absolutely devastating news as we all hope and pray every day that closure and justice are attained after such a brutal, senseless act that cost a bright, exceptional woman to lose her life,” Kelly Neumann, one of Ms Woll’s friends, told Fox News.
A “person of interest” has no official meaning; it’s just a phrase police use to describe an individual who they believe is somehow related to the case, but are not willing to name as a suspect for one reason or anoter.
Police can only hold an individual for 48 hours without bringing formal charges against them.
A new person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.
Detroit Police Department confirmed in a statement on Sunday that “a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll”.
“In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Additional information will be released in the near future,” the statement read.
This marks the second person of interest in the case which has gone unsolved for almost two months, since the synagogue leader was brutally stabbed to death at her home in Detroit.
Who was Samantha Woll?
Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022.
She has been remembered by loved ones as a leader who worked to unite people through her interfaith work. Dawud Walid, president of the Council on American Islamic Relations’s Michigan chapter, called Woll’s death a “tragic loss” and praised her efforts to unite the Jewish and Muslim communities in Detroit.
“We are troubled by the apparent homicide of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” Mr Walid said in a statement. “We also send our sincere condolences to her family and friends and to the Detroit Jewish community as a whole for the tragic loss.”
According to a 2017 article by The Detroit Jewish News, Woll was “instrumental in the founding of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit,” an alliance that helps build bonds between Jewish and Muslim youth.
In this photo released by Kimberly Bush, Samantha Woll, left, poses with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on 4 September, 2022
“By extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews, she has exemplified the values of healing the world,” the article read.
More than 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral, the Detroit Free Press reports. Senator Stephanie Chang and AG Nessell were among the attendees who delivered heartfelt eulogies during the service.
“Sam did more for our community, our state, our world, our lives in her short time here on Earth than most will ever accomplish in 1,000 lifetimes,” Ms Nessel said in her eulogy, according to The New York Times.
Sen Chang also said that Woll had devoted her time to listening to Muslim and Jewish members of her community following the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Woll’s sister Monica Woll Rosen shared with mourners how the slain synagogue president “fought for everyone.”
“You sent hearts to cheer people up and let them know you’re thinking of them — because you cared,” Ms Woll Rosen said, revealing that a friend of her late sister had received flowers from her on the day of her death, according to The New York Post.
“That was you, Sam,” Ms Woll Rosen added. “You didn’t even ask. You just sent flowers and signed 10 other people’s names because you knew it would make the receiver happy — and the others would have wanted to say happy birthday if they knew it was your birthday.”
Who was the first person of interest arrested?
On 8 November – weeks after Woll’s murder – a major breakthrough appeared to come in the case.
Police announced that a person of interest had been taken into custody in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
But, the man – who was never identified by authorities – was released three days later without charge, as the 72-hour charging window closed.
Investigators previously told CNN that her killing is thought to have arisen from a domestic dispute, but it is not clear what led them to this belief.
Since the release of the first person of interest, the case rumbled on unsolved for another month – before a second person was taken into custody this weekend.
Detroit police say no sign of hate crime in Woll’s killing
Woll’s murder instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, coming just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October – storming over the border, killing around 1,200 and taking hundreds of hostages back into Gaza.
Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit.
She was well-known in the community for working to build bridges between the Jewish and Muslim communities.
However, Detroit police have insisted that there is no evidence of her murder being a hate crime and pointed out that an Israeli flag hanging on the wall of her home was left untouched.
What we know about the murder of Samantha Woll
Just a mile from the Michigan synagogue that she had led since last year, Samantha Woll’s lifeless body was found in the early morning hours of 21 October. Outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood, Detroit police officers followed a trail of blood to the disturbing scene.
The brutal stabbing of the beloved president at Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue shocked the local community and city officials, who remembered her as a beacon of light in the community who sought to build bridges between Jews and Muslims.
Two days after the murder, Police Chief James White declared that few details about the investigation would be shared publicly to protect the probe. He said the killing was not believed to be motivated by antisemitism, and that persons of interest were being looked at.
The case then went quite for over two weeks before police announced the arrest of a suspect on 8 November. Now, loved ones of Woll who once worked as a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and as a campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel, are awaiting news of the suspect’s name and motive.
Here’s everything we know about the case so far:
What we know about the killing of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll
Samantha Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home on 21 October. Two months on, Detroit police say they have a person of interest in custody. Andrea Blanco reports
What do we know about the person of interest in custody over Samantha Woll’s murder
