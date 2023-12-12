Detroit police make move towards charging suspect in Samantha Woll’s murder: Live
The unidentified man is said to be a total stranger to Woll, the well-known Detroit synagogue leader
Police investigating Samantha Woll’s murder have requested a warrant from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, a necessary step toward bringing charges against a suspect.
A second person of interest was been taken into custody for the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll on Sunday.
Detroit Police confirmed the development on Sunday, saying that more details will be released “in the near future”.
The individual has not been identified but two sources toldThe Detroit News that the man appears to be a total stranger to Woll and is not the same person who was arrested last month.
Under state law, an individual can only be held for 72 hours before police must charge or release them.
In early November, police arrested a first, also unidentified person of interest before releasing him without charge three days later.
Woll was found brutally murdered at her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighbourhood on 21 October.
Authorities believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.
The attack instantly sparked fears of a hate crime due to the timing of the attack, coming just days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October.
However, Detroit police have insisted that there is no evidence of her murder being an antisemitic attack.
Prosecutor’s office receives warrant request in Samantha Woll murder case
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday that it had recieved a warrant request in Samantha Woll murder case, according to ClickonDetroit.com.
Obtaining a warrant is a necessary step toward bringing charges against a suspect.
A “person of interest” has been in police custody since Sunday.
Detroit police say no sign of hate crime in Woll’s killing
Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit.
She was well-known in the community for working to build bridges between the Jewish and Muslim communities.
Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit.
She was well-known in the community for working to build bridges between the Jewish and Muslim communities.
However, Detroit police have insisted that there is no evidence of her murder being a hate crime and pointed out that an Israeli flag hanging on the wall of her home was left untouched.
What is a ‘person of interest’?
Detroit police have identified two “persons of interest” with potential ties to the stabbing death of Samantha Woll. One of those individuals was questioned and later released; another remains under police custody.
“Person of interest” is a non-official term used by police to describe individuals they believe may have some noteworthy connection to an investigation. Not all persons of interest go on to become suspects; there should be no presumption of wrongdoing if someone is listed as a person of interest. Some are simply witnesses or turn out to be dead ends for the investigation.
Police are unlikely to reveal the names of the persons of interest identified in Ms Woll’s investigation unless charges are brought against one or both.
First person of interest said they felt ‘responsible’ for Samantha Woll’s death: report
The first person of interest detained by police investigating the killing of Samantha Woll reportedly told the police he felt “responsible” for the woman’s death.
The admission was reported by the Detroit News, citing four unnamed police sources.
The newspaper filed a FOIA request for bodycamera footage showing the interaction during which the comment was allegedly made, but that request was denied.
Detroit police has not charge that individual with any crimes.
Detroit police chief says department was watching second person of interest immediately after Samantha Woll’s murder
The second person of interest detained in the Samantha Woll murder investigation was reportedly known to police, according to Detroit Police Department Chief James White.
Mr White said Monday that the second person of interest was never a threat to the public and that police had been watching them since the murder.
“At no time was the community in danger, as this person of interest was under continuous investigation,” he said. “The person of interest was taken into custody within an hour of the new information surfacing because investigators were familiar with their whereabouts.”
The individual was taken into custody on Sunday. Police can legally detain a citizen for 48 hours before they must either bring charges against them or let them go.
Second person of interest was reportedly spotted near Samantha Woll’s house on the night of her murder
Police investigating the murder of Samantha Woll took a second person of interest into custody on Sunday.
That individual reportedly was seen near Ms Woll’s house on the day of her murder, according to the Detroit News, citing police sources.
The person of interest was reportedly known to police.
Detroit police chief: New evidence led to detainment of second person of interest
On Monday, Detroit Police Chief James White explained that new evidence led them to detain a second person of interest related to the murder of Samantha Woll.
The second individual was taken into custody on Sunday and remained in police custody on Monday.
“The public must understand that in the context of complex homicide investigations, it is not unusual for there to be a number of suspects, persons of interest, investigative leads, and evidentiary follow-ups that must be thoroughly examined before investigators are ready to submit a warrant to the prosecutor’s office,” Mr White said in a statement, according to the Detroit News. “In this case, new evidence surfaced with respect to this particular person of interest that necessitated their arrest at this time.”
What we know about the murder of Samantha Woll
Just a mile from the Michigan synagogue that she had led since last year, Samantha Woll’s lifeless body was found in the early morning hours of 21 October. Outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood, Detroit police officers followed a trail of blood to the disturbing scene.
The brutal stabbing of the beloved president at Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue shocked the local community and city officials, who remembered her as a beacon of light in the community who sought to build bridges between Jews and Muslims.
Two days after the murder, Police Chief James White declared that few details about the investigation would be shared publicly to protect the probe. He said the killing was not believed to be motivated by antisemitism, and that persons of interest were being looked at.
The case then went quite for over two weeks before police announced the arrest of a suspect on 8 November. Now, loved ones of Woll who once worked as a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and as a campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel, are awaiting news of the suspect’s name and motive.
