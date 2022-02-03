(AP)

Former Alaska governor and one-time Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is back in federal court after testing positive for Covid-19, delaying the start of a trial over her defamation suit against The New York Times.

Ms Palin, who is not vaccinated, was spotted dining at several Manhattan restaurants after her positive results last week, against the city’s public health guidance for infected people to remain isolated.

Jury selection begins on Thursday nearly four years after Ms Palin filed a libel lawsuit against the newspaper over an editorial incorrectly linking a 2011 shooting of congresswoman Gabby Giffords to a map circulated by Ms Palin’s political action committee that circled Democratic districts with crosshairs.

The newspaper quickly corrected the error and apologised to Ms Palin, who has accused the newspaper and then-editorial board editor James Bennet of knowingly publishing false information.

The question central to the jury’s decision is whether they believe the newspaper knowingly published a defamatory statement, “meaning the statement tended to expose the plaintiff to public hatred, contempt, ridicule or disgrace,” according to jury instructions.

