Sarah Palin - live: Trial begins in former Alaska governor’s lawsuit against The New York Times
Former Alaska governor and one-time Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is back in federal court after testing positive for Covid-19, delaying the start of a trial over her defamation suit against The New York Times.
Ms Palin, who is not vaccinated, was spotted dining at several Manhattan restaurants after her positive results last week, against the city’s public health guidance for infected people to remain isolated.
Jury selection begins on Thursday nearly four years after Ms Palin filed a libel lawsuit against the newspaper over an editorial incorrectly linking a 2011 shooting of congresswoman Gabby Giffords to a map circulated by Ms Palin’s political action committee that circled Democratic districts with crosshairs.
The newspaper quickly corrected the error and apologised to Ms Palin, who has accused the newspaper and then-editorial board editor James Bennet of knowingly publishing false information.
The question central to the jury’s decision is whether they believe the newspaper knowingly published a defamatory statement, “meaning the statement tended to expose the plaintiff to public hatred, contempt, ridicule or disgrace,” according to jury instructions.
Sarah Palin arrives at federal court as jury selection is underway
Sarah Palin told reporters outside US District Court in Manhattan on Thursday that she wants “justice, for people who expect the truth in the media.”
Judge Jed Rakoff told prospective jurors that “some of you undoubtedly will have heard of one side or the other or both and will have, perhaps, views.”
“That’s an irrelevance. What is central to every jury is the American sense of fair play,” he said, according to Reuters.
The trial is expected to last five days, and Ms Palin will testify.
NYC mayor’s office says anyone in contact with Sarah Palin should be tested for Covid
City Hall says anyone who came in contact with Sarah Palin should be tested for Covid-19 after she was spotted at two New York City restaurants following her positive diagnosis on 24 January.
She also dined indoors at an Upper East Side Italian restaurant two days earlier, despite the city’s requirements that customers show proof of vaccination to eat indoors.
She is not vaccinated.
Trial begins over ex-governor’s libel claim
Experts believe the future of the First Amendment could be at stake in Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times, with the case expected to test the legal definition of political free speech in the United States.
Jury selection began today after she tested positive for Covid-19, delaying the start of the trial.
