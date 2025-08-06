Seattle NHL team mascot has a close encounter with a brown bear during video shoot in Alaska

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brown bear charged at the Seattle NHL’s team mascot in a close encounter caught on camera in Alaska.

Seattle Kraken’s blue-haired troll mascot, named Buoy, and forward John Hayden were fly-fishing in Katmai National Park as part of a trip promoting youth hockey when the bear approached, video released by the team shows.

“No bears or trolls were hurt in the making, always respect wildlife in their natural habitat,” a post on the team’s social media accounts said.

Knee-deep in a shallow river, they wore waders and other fly-fishing gear. Hayden had been fishing, but a guide quickly took the rod from him.

The bear charged toward the mascot, splashing water, but turned away before making contact as Hayden, Buoy and the film crew waded back to shore through a gentle current.

open image in gallery The bear charged at Seattle Kraken’s blue-haired troll mascot, named Buoy, and forward John Hayden in Katmai National Park

Brown bears commonly feast on salmon in the Brooks River in Katmai National Park, gobbling them as they leap upstream over Brooks Falls to spawn.

The park, nearly 300 miles southwest of Anchorage and inaccessible by road, is home to the annual “Fat Bear Week” contest celebrating the bears as they fatten up for the winter.

The NHL team said it didn’t intend to involve the bear in filming but included it in a video posted to social media. Organizers had hired guides for safety.

open image in gallery Brown bears commonly feast on salmon in the Brooks River in Katmai National Park, gobbling them as they leap upstream over Brooks Falls to spawn ( Getty Images )

“Bears are everywhere at Brooks Falls and, like, this is their territory,” said Kraken Partnership Marketing Director Melissa O’Brochta, who also recorded the encounter from shore. “They’re also super used to seeing humans. So I wasn’t scared.”

A troll might have been a different story.

“I want to blame it on Buoy,” Hayden said on the video afterward. “They were pretty interested in his look.”

The run-in happened on June 25 as part of an annual trip organized by the Bristol Bay Native Corporation in Anchorage, Alaska, with events that promote youth ice hockey. Alaska does not have its own NHL team; the closest teams are in Seattle and Vancouver, Canada.