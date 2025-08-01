NHL player and mascot charged by bear while shooting video in Alaskan river

This is the dramatic moment an NHL player and his team mascot were charged by a bear while shooting a video in an Alaskan river.

Seattle Kraken forward John Hayden and their troll mascot Buoy were shooting a fishing segment when a bear emerged from the woods and charged at them, sending the crew running.

Fortunately it pulled up short. Hayden joked that the bear was interested in Buoy’s unusual look.

Hayden, who was drafted in 2013, has been with the Kraken since 2022 and recently signed a two-year extension.