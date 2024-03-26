Father of missing teenager Sebastian Rogers says he has not spoken to mother in weeks

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The father of a missing Tennessee boy who has autism says he has not spoken with the teenager’s mother or stepfather in two weeks.

Seth Rogers was speaking with News Nation on Monday, as the search for 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers reached the one-month mark.

“I haven’t spoken to them for two weeks. They’re not talking to me,” Mr Rogers said regarding Katie and Chris Proudfoot, whose home Sebastian disappeared from on 26 February.

Sebastian who has high-functioning autism, has not been seen since his mom sent him to bed the night before.

Mr Rogers has been seen out searching for his son, saying that his disappearance just doesn’t make sense.

“His shoes (were at) the front door. His (Nintendo) Switch was there. His phone was in the kitchen,” Mr Roger said. “I still can’t figure it out. I’ve been looking everywhere, handing out flyers.”

The father wiped away tears as he said he had been looking for his son for a month.

“I’m just trying to keep up hope,” he said.

Sebastian has been missing since 26 February (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Mr Rogers was one of those who contacted the United Cajun Navy for help with the search, after law enforcement scaled back their efforts on the ground.

Also on Monday, Mr and MS Proudfoot appeared on the Crime Stories with Nancy Grace podcast, on which they said law enforcement had cleared them of any wrongdoing in the case.

Sebastian disappeared from their home, with one theory being that he walked out alone, barefoot.

Ms Proudfoot told Nancy Grace that she believed someone had her son.

“I feel like if he had been close to the house, or had walked off, that we would have found him by now with as many people as have been searching,” Ms Proudfoot said.

The couple said they had left their home in Sumner County so that Mr Proudfoot could return to work, adding that their son could be anywhere and they would continue to look for him.

On Monday, the UCN started organising volunteers and supplies in Hendersonville, where Sebastian vanished from, with searches planned for the coming days.

Sebastian is described as white, 5’5” tall, weighing 120lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses. He may have been barefoot.