Sebastian Rogers has been missing from Tennessee for a month, with new resources now targeted at trying to find him.

The 15-year-old, who has high-functioning autism, disappeared on 26 February in Hendersonville, Sumner County.

His mother had gone to wake him up for school and found his bedroom empty.

Sebastian is believed to have wandered off in the middle of the night with a flashlight, barefoot and alone.

Since then, authorities have searched for Sebastian using droners, helicopters, search-and-rescue dogs and teams on foot, but with no luck.

Now, four weeks on, a volunteer organisation, The United Cajun Navy, has stepped in to help with the search.

The group had helped in the effort to find Riley Strain, a university student who disappeared in Nashville two weeks ago. His body was found on Friday.

Some of that group is now focused on the search for Sebastian, with a K-9 team part of the investigation.