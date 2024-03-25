Sebastian Rogers updates: United Cajun Navy join parents in search one month after autistic teen went missing
The 15-year-old disappeared from his Sumner County home on 26 February
Sebastian Rogers has been missing from Tennessee for a month, with new resources now targeted at trying to find him.
The 15-year-old, who has high-functioning autism, disappeared on 26 February in Hendersonville, Sumner County.
His mother had gone to wake him up for school and found his bedroom empty.
Sebastian is believed to have wandered off in the middle of the night with a flashlight, barefoot and alone.
Since then, authorities have searched for Sebastian using droners, helicopters, search-and-rescue dogs and teams on foot, but with no luck.
Now, four weeks on, a volunteer organisation, The United Cajun Navy, has stepped in to help with the search.
The group had helped in the effort to find Riley Strain, a university student who disappeared in Nashville two weeks ago. His body was found on Friday.
Some of that group is now focused on the search for Sebastian, with a K-9 team part of the investigation.
United Cajun Navy joins search
On Saturday morning, nearly one month on from Sebastian’s disappearance, the United Cajun Navy announced it was directing volunteers to the search.
Speaking at a briefing in Nashville, David Flagg, the national director of operations for the volunteer organisation, said they could not share too much on the active invetigation.
“First and foremost, we’d like to see Sebastian found safe and sound,” Mr Flagg told WKRN. “I think everybody’s hoping, that’s always our hope, is to find, regardless of what the evidence and circumstances might point to to the contrary, our hope — and we always hold onto that hope until we find out we can’t anymore — that that person will be found safe and sound, returned to their family.”
