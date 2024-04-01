✕ Close Missing Sebastian Rogers' father speaks as search reaches one month mark

A non-profit organisation helping in the search for Sebastian Rogers in Tennessee called off its search on Friday over safety concerns.

Members of the United Cajun Navy reportedly received death threats online and in person, with the group announcing it was regrouping.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old’s parents met with law enforcement on Thursday, as the search for him nears five weeks.

The 15-year-old’s father said he could not discuss with reporters what the meeting was about, but insisted that he still has hope that his son is out there somewhere.

“I don’t know if he’s been abducted or if he’s just over at a friend’s house, but I’ll know when I find him exactly what has happened to him,” Seth Rogers told Fox 17.

Authorities revealed on Tuesday that at least 10,000 miles had been logged by those searching for the autistic teenager, with an Amber Alert still in effect.

He vanished overnight on 25 February, with his mother Katie Proudfoot finding his bed empty the next morning.

So far there has been no sign of him.