Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711959645

Sebastian Rogers update: Search by United Cajun Navy called off after receiving death threats

The 15-year-old disappeared from his Sumner County, Tennessee home on 26 February

Dan Gooding
Monday 01 April 2024 09:20
Comments
Close
Missing Sebastian Rogers' father speaks as search reaches one month mark

A non-profit organisation helping in the search for Sebastian Rogers in Tennessee called off its search on Friday over safety concerns.

Members of the United Cajun Navy reportedly received death threats online and in person, with the group announcing it was regrouping.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old’s parents met with law enforcement on Thursday, as the search for him nears five weeks.

The 15-year-old’s father said he could not discuss with reporters what the meeting was about, but insisted that he still has hope that his son is out there somewhere.

“I don’t know if he’s been abducted or if he’s just over at a friend’s house, but I’ll know when I find him exactly what has happened to him,” Seth Rogers told Fox 17.

Authorities revealed on Tuesday that at least 10,000 miles had been logged by those searching for the autistic teenager, with an Amber Alert still in effect.

He vanished overnight on 25 February, with his mother Katie Proudfoot finding his bed empty the next morning.

So far there has been no sign of him.

Recommended
1711956600

If Sebastian has not been found, someone has him

That’s the belief of his mother, Katie Proudfoot, who spoke with Crime Stories with Nancy Grace last week:

Dan Gooding1 April 2024 08:30
1711945020

Unclear what investigators told parents

As the search rumbles on, Sebastian’s father Seth Rogers, mother Katie Proudfoot and stepfather Chris Proudfoot all met with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday.

Mr Rogers told a local reporter that he could not share what was discussed but that he came away from the meeting feeling positive.

Fox 17 reporter Kaitlin Miller had asked him if the meeting had given him hope.

“Oh I always have hope. Can’t take that away from me,” Mr Rogers said.

Dan Gooding1 April 2024 05:17
1711933440

Investigators promise to keep going

In a peek behind-the-scenes in Sumner County earlier in the week, investigators said they would keep going.

“We’re not stopping, we’re working on leads and information from TBI and the sheriff’s office and we’ve got teams on standby ready to go right now,” Ken Weidner, the director of Sumner County’s Emergency Operations Centre, said.

Police ‘ready to search’ all leads on disappearance of missing teen Sebastian Rogers
Dan Gooding1 April 2024 02:04
1711923120

Have you seen Sebastian?

This Amber Alert poster has been shared far and wide as the search rumbles on for Sebastian Rogers.

(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
Dan Gooding31 March 2024 23:12
1711911600

All we know so far

What we know about disappearance of Sebastian Rogers in Tennessee

The autistic teenager has now been gone for a month, with his mother now saying she believes someone took her son. Andrea Cavallier and Dan Gooding explain what we know so far

Andrea Cavallier, Dan Gooding31 March 2024 20:00
1711901220

Seth Rogers is hoping for a miracle today

Sebastian Rogers' father says he's hoping for Easter miracle as search goes on
Dan Gooding31 March 2024 17:07
1711888380

Stepfather asked about belt incident

During their interview with Crime Stories with Nancy Grace on Monday, Sebastian’s mother and stepfather were asked about an incident involving Chris Proudfoot hitting the missing boy with a belt.

Dan Gooding31 March 2024 13:33
1711876920

Search called off over security concerns

The United Cajun Navy announced last weekend that it was getting involved in the search for the 15-year-old boy, who was reported missing on 26 February.

However, the group has come under criticism from some on social media for its delayed start to searches after asking for donations of equipment and other supplies.

On Friday, the UCN said on Facebook that it was pulling back and regrouping “due to increasing security concerns”.

“This decision was not taken lightly [and] is made with the safety of all volunteers in mind. We want to thank all the volunteers that planned to be out searching today,” the group’s Facebook post said.

WSMV 4 reported that the group had received “death threats” online and in person.

Dan Gooding31 March 2024 10:22
1711865640

Dad went weeks without speaking to Sebastian’s mother

Father of missing teenager Sebastian Rogers says he has not spoken to mother in weeks

Seth Rogers wiped away tears as he spoke of the desperate search for his son

Dan Gooding31 March 2024 07:14
1711854000

Watch: Seth Rogers’ plea for help

Sebastian Rogers's father asks for the world to 'help him find his son'
Dan Gooding31 March 2024 04:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in