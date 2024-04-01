Sebastian Rogers update: Search by United Cajun Navy called off after receiving death threats
The 15-year-old disappeared from his Sumner County, Tennessee home on 26 February
A non-profit organisation helping in the search for Sebastian Rogers in Tennessee called off its search on Friday over safety concerns.
Members of the United Cajun Navy reportedly received death threats online and in person, with the group announcing it was regrouping.
Meanwhile, the 15-year-old’s parents met with law enforcement on Thursday, as the search for him nears five weeks.
The 15-year-old’s father said he could not discuss with reporters what the meeting was about, but insisted that he still has hope that his son is out there somewhere.
“I don’t know if he’s been abducted or if he’s just over at a friend’s house, but I’ll know when I find him exactly what has happened to him,” Seth Rogers told Fox 17.
Authorities revealed on Tuesday that at least 10,000 miles had been logged by those searching for the autistic teenager, with an Amber Alert still in effect.
He vanished overnight on 25 February, with his mother Katie Proudfoot finding his bed empty the next morning.
So far there has been no sign of him.
If Sebastian has not been found, someone has him
That’s the belief of his mother, Katie Proudfoot, who spoke with Crime Stories with Nancy Grace last week:
Unclear what investigators told parents
As the search rumbles on, Sebastian’s father Seth Rogers, mother Katie Proudfoot and stepfather Chris Proudfoot all met with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday.
Mr Rogers told a local reporter that he could not share what was discussed but that he came away from the meeting feeling positive.
Fox 17 reporter Kaitlin Miller had asked him if the meeting had given him hope.
“Oh I always have hope. Can’t take that away from me,” Mr Rogers said.
Investigators promise to keep going
In a peek behind-the-scenes in Sumner County earlier in the week, investigators said they would keep going.
“We’re not stopping, we’re working on leads and information from TBI and the sheriff’s office and we’ve got teams on standby ready to go right now,” Ken Weidner, the director of Sumner County’s Emergency Operations Centre, said.
Have you seen Sebastian?
This Amber Alert poster has been shared far and wide as the search rumbles on for Sebastian Rogers.
All we know so far
What we know about disappearance of Sebastian Rogers in Tennessee
The autistic teenager has now been gone for a month, with his mother now saying she believes someone took her son. Andrea Cavallier and Dan Gooding explain what we know so far
Seth Rogers is hoping for a miracle today
Stepfather asked about belt incident
During their interview with Crime Stories with Nancy Grace on Monday, Sebastian’s mother and stepfather were asked about an incident involving Chris Proudfoot hitting the missing boy with a belt.
Search called off over security concerns
The United Cajun Navy announced last weekend that it was getting involved in the search for the 15-year-old boy, who was reported missing on 26 February.
However, the group has come under criticism from some on social media for its delayed start to searches after asking for donations of equipment and other supplies.
On Friday, the UCN said on Facebook that it was pulling back and regrouping “due to increasing security concerns”.
“This decision was not taken lightly [and] is made with the safety of all volunteers in mind. We want to thank all the volunteers that planned to be out searching today,” the group’s Facebook post said.
WSMV 4 reported that the group had received “death threats” online and in person.
Dad went weeks without speaking to Sebastian’s mother
Father of missing teenager Sebastian Rogers says he has not spoken to mother in weeks
Seth Rogers wiped away tears as he spoke of the desperate search for his son
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies