Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Secret Service agents spared charges in shooting death of 19-year-old at Peruvian embassy

According to the US Attorney’s Office, there was not sufficient evidence of excessive use of force to pursue the case in criminal court

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 04 October 2022 19:07
Comments

Thousands of artifacts on display for a behind the scenes tour in New Port Richey

Two Secret Service agents who fatally shot a man outside the residence of the Peruvian ambassador will not face criminal charges.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, there was not sufficient evidence of excessive use of force to pursue the case in criminal court, The Hill reported.

The shooting took place in April when USSS agents responded to a report of an ongoing burglary at the residence of Peruvian ambassador Oswaldo de Rivero in northwestern Washington DC. Officers found a man, later identified as Gordon Casey, 19, in the backyard of the residence.

Casey reportedly refused to drop a long metal pole he had been holding when agents confronted him and he was eventually shot, the Metropolitan Police Department said at the time. Casey had broken the windows to gain access inside the home, MPD also said.

An investigation by the Department of Justice determined that Casey did not follow the officers’ orders and that he had previously been shot with a stun gun in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. He then approached USSS agents with the pole in hand before he was shot, the DoJ found.

Recommended

After the 20 April altercation, paramedics were called but Casey was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Rivero and his family were not injured during the attack.

Casey’s mother, Ilmiya Yarullina, told The Washington Post in June that his son had been struggling with his mental health for years.

Ms Yarullina said her son was also dependent on drugs, and that she had asked him to move out of his home in the days preceding his death.

The US Attorney’s Office found that it could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt that the agents had deliberately used excessive force.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in