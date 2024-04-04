Georgia hit by tornadoes as severe weather leaves damage across the country: Live
More than 100,000 homes were without power in West Virginia, while another 150,000 were also plunged into darkness across Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Georgia on Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service said tornado “likely” tore through Conyers, a small city outside Atlanta where extreme winds damaged buildings and left residents without power overnight.
After two days of heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes, the east-ward moving storm system has hit the US east coast. Severe weather is forecast from Florida up through New England and the northern border states.
Widespread thunderstorms rolled across the central and eastern US on Tuesday bringing tennis ball-sized hail, pounding rain and dangerous winds to at least 75 million people. Residents shared videos of cracked windshields and hail the size of a person’s palm.
After lashing parts of Texas, Illinois and Oklahoma, the weather system moved from the northern parts of Indiana and Ohio and western Pennsylvania on its track east.
On Tuesday night, tornadoes were then reported in Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service, while Tulsa police said that there had been one storm-related death.
In West Virginia, a state of emergency was declared for the counties of Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Nicholas, with officials warning of downed trees, flooding and power outages.
Early on Wednesday morning, more than 100,000 homes were without power in West Virginia, while another 150,000 were also plunged into darkness across Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Georgia, according to Poweroutage.us.
WATCH: Severe Storms Leave Damage In Kentucky
Severe storms produced hurricane-force winds in Missouri on Monday
The severe storms moving across the US reportedly produced hurricane-force winds near Carthage, Missouri, on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
“NWS storm survey found straight line winds causing roof damage to businesses in downtown Carthage. Power poles were also broken and trees were snapped. Peak winds were estimated to be 100mph,” the agency said in an X/Twitter post.
The extreme winds damaged buildings in the city’s central square on Monday.
Winter storm alerts — including a blizzard warning — for Great Lakes region
While thunderstorms and potential tornadoes hammer the southeast, winter storm alerts have been issued for states in the northeast, according to the Weather Channel.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories from the western and northern Great Lakes across upstate New York and into New England. Parts of Michigan’s Upper Penninsula were even placed under a blizzard warning on Wednesday.
Snow has already blanketed as far west as South Dakota. Last night in Wisconsin, more than 8 inches fell near La Crosse.
WATCH: Severe Storms Leave Damage In Nicholasville, KY, USA
Images following a possible tornado in Tennessee
A building in Sunbright, Tennessee was damaged after what was likely a tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday.
The severe storm currently dumping rain and spinning up tornadoes on the east coast brought the same to the midwest and the Gulf region on Tuesday.
WATCH: Crews cleaning up after storms in Rockdale County
Buffalo under flood watch
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Buffalo until Thursday afternoon.
One to 1.5 inches of rain are likley, and flooding may occur in areas with poor drainage, according to the NWS. Severe weather in northern New York is expected to clear up on Thursday afternoon.
Rains will continue, however, and may turn to snow, just in time to make roads slick for travelers visiting the city to see the solar eclipse on Monday.
“Widespread rain [Wednesday] will change to wet snow tonight, first across higher terrain and last across lower elevations. Periods of wet snow will then continue through Saturday morning. The greatest accumulations are expected across higher terrain, with much of the snow coming Thursday night through Friday morning. There may be enough accumulation to result in slippery travel,” the NWS reported.
WATCH: Severe Storms Lash Atlanta Metro And Northern Georgia
Georgia teen found in crushed car with toppled tree on his lap after likely tornado
A teen in Georgia was found inside a crushed car in Conyers, Georgia — a city just outside Atlanta — after a likely tornado tore through the city.
Police told local broadcaster 11Alive that a teen boy was in his car when strong winds toppled a tree, which they said smashed through the car and essentially landed in the boy’s lap.
The teen thankfully was not injured and was rescued by police.
Tornado ‘likely’ tore through Georgia city
The National Weather Service said tornado “likely” tore through Conyers, a small city outside Atlanta where extreme winds damaged buildings and left residents without power overnight.
Trees and powerlines were toppled and high winds damaged homes in the city. Approximately 4,000 power customers were still without service as of 5am this morning.
There are no reports of injuries resulting from the tornado.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies