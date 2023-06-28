Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The widow of a Pakistani tycoon who lost both her husband and son after their submersible imploded in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean has opened up about her grief.

More than a week after all five passengers on an expedition aboard the Titan sub were killed, their families continue to reel from the tragedy as international marine authorities have launched multi-agency probes to determine what caused the catastrophic implosion.

Speaking at a televised memorial on Tuesday, Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada Dawood and 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood were among the victims, said the expedition to the Titanic meant the world for father and son, who she described as true explorers who bonded over their love for adventure.

“These two best friends embarked upon this last voyage, their final journey together,” Ms Dawood told Sky News through tears. “These past few days have been incredibly challenging as a family ... Emotions from excitement to shock to hope and finally despair and grief.”

Sitting next to her father-in-law Hussain Dawood and her husband’s close friend Inam ur Rahman, Ms Dawood shared a heartwarming story about the day her son was born. The grieving widow recounted her husband’s excitement as he held in his arms who would become his best friend for life.

“...for the first time, I just knew these two belonged together. His expression was like finding a long-lost companion for adventures to come,” Ms Dawood said.

Ms Dawood previously said in an interview with the BBC that she and her daughter were onboard the Polar Prince, the mothership that launched the Titan into the sea, when it lost communication with the submersible just one hour and 45 minutes into its descent. She said she was meant to go on the fated expedition with her husband but had taken a last-minute decision to give up her seat so her son could share that experience with his father.

The father of the late billionaire also shared his shock and pain during Tuesday’s memorial.

“In such a situation, what does a father say, and a grandfather?” Hussain Dawood said as he fought tears. “Both of them [were] so excited. So terribly excited about going to see the Titanic.”

The grieving father echoed his daughter-in-law’s previous remarks, noting his son “not only exhibited a spirit of entrepreneurship but a high spirit of exploration.”

“Shahzada and Suleman both convinced us that we should go to Antarctica with them this coming winter and how excited they were — an amazing father and son,” Mr Dawood said.

Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood were tragically killed after their submersible imploded (Family handout)

Speaking about Suleman’s legacy, Mr Rahman said that her friend’s son was a remarkable young man who was sensible and “operated at a level way ahead of his age.”

Mr Rahman said he hoped Suleman was “in heaven teaching the angels to do a Rubik’s Cube in 15 seconds or under,” in reference to the teen’s dream to set a world record for solving the puzzle in the ocean’s depth.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding and renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet were also on board the Titan. All five passengers are presumed dead following the discovery of debris from the Titan 1,600ft from the Titanic’s wreck on Thursday (23 June).

An international group of agencies is now investigating what may have caused the submersible to implode, and US maritime officials say they’ll issue a report aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide.

Salvage operations from the sea floor are ongoing, and the accident site has been mapped, chief investigator Captain Jason Neubauer said on Sunday, adding that the final report will be issued to the International Maritime Organisation.