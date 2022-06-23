Dramatic footage shows California teacher being dragged to shore after shark attack
Surfer Steve Bruemmer was severely injured in the shark attack at Pacific Grove on Wednesday
New footage has emerged of a heroic rescue effort to save a heavily bleeding surfer being pulled to shore after he attacked by a shark off the coast of California.
Steve Bruemmer was reportedly left with a broken femur and bleeding from stomach and arm injuries after being bitten by a shark at Lover’s Point in Pacific Grove, on Wednesday morning.
Video obtained by KSBW 8 shows a group going to help Mr Bruemmer after he was pulled into shore by a pair of “hero” beachgoers.
Mr Bruemmer can be seen lying on a longboard as he is pulled onto the beach, and soon after first responders arrive to administer first aid.
Sacramento police officer Paul Bandy and his wife called 911 after spotting Mr Bruemmer struggling in the water, and went out into the water to bring him back to shore.
“He was screaming for help, you could tell the sound and the emotion in his voice that there was something definitely wrong and he was slapping the water,” Mr Bandy told KSBW 8.
“I wasn’t sure if that was some sort of thing he was trying to get something away from him or just trying to draw attention to himself.”
Another rescuer, Heath Braddock, told KSBW 8 that he had been teaching surfing on the beach when he heard a surfer was in trouble.
“We got my biggest board and the gentleman, Paul, helped me roll the victim on the board belly down and got him kind of centered and stable. We had him hold my food and we paddled him in.”
Mr Bruemmer, a member of a local swimming club and retired teacher, was later taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas with injuries to the leg and stomach.
The beach has since been closed for 48 hours.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies