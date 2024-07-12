Stormy Daniels opens up about miscarriage after Trump was indicted in hush money case

Support truly

Stormy Daniels said that the Donald Trump indictment last year in the hush money case against the former president had “physically destroyed” her, revealing that she experienced a miscarriage.

The 45-year-old shared her experience in The Daily Mail’s podcast series Everything I Know About Me, in which she said that she had a miscarriage and had not had a period since Trump’s indictment in March 2023.

On 30 March 2023, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on 34 charges of falsifying business records to conceal the hush money payments and other alleged election schemes.

“When the indictment happened last year, not only did I have a miscarriage, I haven’t had a period since,” Daniels, otherwise known by her real name Stephanie Clifford, said on the podcast. “Like, it physically has destroyed me.”

Daniels said that when the story initially broke of her alleged involvement with Trump, she said she received “frivolous” threats and people called her names like “slut,” “gold digger,” and “whore.”

She made headlines in 2018 when she came forward with an allegation that she had been in a romantic extramarital relationship with the president in 2006 and had been threatened and later bribed to keep her mouth shut.

As the years went on, she said she started to return to her normal life after the media frenzy – that was until Trump faced hush money charges in 2023, which brought Daniels back into the chaos.

“I’d kind of forgotten all of this stuff was going on; it had finally gotten quiet, you know, I got married, I got back to directing, I’d returned to the adult industry, and everything was kind of getting back to normal,” Daniels told The Daily Mail.

“And of course, here comes Donald Trump to f*** s*** up again, although this time he got a little more f***ed up than I did.”

A jury ended up convicting Trump on May 30 on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a scheme to silence Daniels, whose story about having sex with Trump was allegedly suppressed during his 2016 presidential campaign, lest it harm his prospects. In 2018, The Wall Street Journal eventually broke the story of the payments, reportedly made to Daniels by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.

The adult film star said that after Trump’s 2023 indictment, there were fewer threats, but the ones that did come her way were a lot “darker.”

“Doing the due diligence to find out where I live; sending me address or a picture of my house; telling me they were going to rape and murder me; they were going to tie my daughter up in graphic detail and watch her, make her watch them rape me,” Daniels said on the podcast.

She added that her daughter “lived in a basement for two years in hiding, and I barely got to see her.”

“I think that people [who wanted to harm me], the first time around, were afraid to, that they were going to get in trouble,” Daniels explained. “Now that they are not afraid of getting into trouble, they think they’ll get rewarded: ‘If I’m the one who murdered Stormy Daniels, I’ll get a parade!’”

A fundraiser for Daniels has recently surpassed $1m in the first two weeks since its launch, with some of the proceeds going towards moving her family to a safe place, as the porn star has received “countless death threats” after the guilty verdict was read on May 30, the fundraiser said.

The GoFundMe page, called “I Stand with Stormy Daniels,” started months after Daniels’ blockbuster testimony as a key witness in the New York criminal trial.

Her home address was leaked, and since then, “It’s become unsafe for her family and her pets,” including her horses that have been shot twice, her former manager and friend Dwayne Crawford, who launched the fundraiser, wrote.

“As if that’s not bad enough, Trump is still tangling her up in lawsuits in an effort to bleed her dry financially because his cult of minions will foot the bill for him to do so.”

The rest of the money raised will go toward paying off the $600,000 in Trump’s legal fees that she owes the former president after a court dismissed her 2018 defamation case against him.

“For over six years, I have been fighting to speak the truth... and paying the price for it,” Daniels said in a statement to the page. “I refused to back down or give a penny for telling the truth.

“Thank you will never be enough but... THANK YOU!”