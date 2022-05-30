Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak
Around 17 people have been infected and 12 hospitalised in US, while Canada has recorded 10 infections and four hospitalisations
Health authorities have recalled strawberries sold under two brands across major chains in the US and Canada after they were found to be linked to a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged households and businesses such as restaurants to discard the potentially tainted fruit from brands FreshKampo and HEB, purchased in March or April.
“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them,” the FDA said in a statement.
The warning came after the outbreak left at least 17 people infected and 12 hospitalised in the US. Another 10 infections and four hospitalisations were recorded in Canada.
“The traceback investigations show that cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill,” the FDA said.
Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that causes inflammation of the liver and leads to mild to severe illness. It is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person, causing symptoms of nausea, fatigue and abdominal pain.
The strawberries in question have been sold in major retail chains including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.
“Currently, the potentially affected product is past its shelf life. If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away,” the health agency said.
FreshKampo, which is based in Fresno, California, said it is assisting the FDA to identify the cause of the problem.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies