Kaiser strike live updates: Thousands of health care workers launch historic strike across the country
The strike is expected to span three days, as healthcare workers join picket lines across the country to protest staffing shortages
75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers are officially on strike
The largest health worker strike went into effect on Wednesday morning, as an agreement between 75,000 healthcare workers and Kaiser Permanente hospitals has yet to be reached.
The strike began on 4 October at 6am PT as the workers — nurses, radiology technicians, pharmacists, sonographers and others — are striking “to protest unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels,” according to the latest release from SEIU-UHW, a union that is part of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions.
The strike will take place across the country in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Virginia and Washington DC and is expected to last three days.
The strike comes after failed negotiations following the workers’ contract expiring on 30 September.
Early on Wednesday, Kaiser Permanente also issued a statement on the progress, saying the two parties are “still at the bargaining table, having worked through the night in an effort to reach an agreement. There has been a lot of progress, with agreements reached on several specific proposals late Tuesday.”
But the coalition was singing to a different tune. “No agreement can be made until Kaiser executives stop bargaining in bad faith and committing unfair labor practices,” said, Caroline Lucas, executive director of the coalition.
Will the strike affect patients?
Kaiser Permanente’s network offers coverage for nearly 13 million people. These patients, Kaiser reassured, will remain a “top priority” amid the strike.
Kaiser said its facilities will remain open and that its hospitals and offices “will continue to be staffed by our physicians, trained and experienced managers, and staff, and in some cases we will augment with contingent workers.”
However, some have raised concerns that the strike could lead to non-urgent disruptions, like vaccine adminstration.
When is the Kaiser strike and when does it end?
The healthcare workers began striking at 6am PT on Wednesday, 4 October.
Both sides have predicted the strike could span three days.
Workers have joined the picket lines in states across the nation: California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Virginia and Washington DC.
Who is going on strike at Kaiser Permanente?
Healthcare workers employed at Kaiser Permanente facilities represented by unions. According to the coaltion, some of the jobs affected by the strike include:
- licensed vocational nurses
- emergency department technicians
- radiology technicians
- ultrasound sonographers
- teleservice representatives
- respiratory therapists
- x-ray technicians
- optometrists
- certified nursing assistants
- behavioral health workers
- surgical technicians
- pharmacists and pharmacy technicians
- home health aides
- phlebotomists
- medical assistants
- dental assistants
What is the Kaiser strike about?
Healthcare workers are on strike “to protest unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels at hundreds of Kaiser hospitals and facilities across the United States,” the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions said in a statement on Tuesday night.
The coaltion said it is trying to “solve the Kaiser short-staffing crisis,” which has been affecting patient treatment since the mass exodus from the field after the Covid-19 pandemic overwhelmed hospital facilities.
The coalition is seeking across-the-board wage increases, protections against outsourcing, the right to unionize a system that Kaiser acquires, and better benefits.
What is the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions saying?
Statement from Caroline Lucas, Executive Director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions:
Given the urgency of Kaiser’s staffing crisis, frontline healthcare workers are ready to sit down with Kaiser executives whenever they’re ready to bargain in good faith — including up until the scheduled strike start time. However, no agreement can be made until Kaiser executives stop bargaining in bad faith and committing unfair labor practices.
Tens of thousands of frontline Kaiser healthcare workers across the country are ready for an unfair labor practice strike at 6 a.m. tomorrow. Patients and workers need dramatic action now to solve the Kaiser short staffing crisis and to ensure our patients’ safety.
With hours left before our strike, both management and union negotiators are on stand-by waiting for Kaiser executives to resolve their internal debate about whether to do what it takes to reach an agreement or force the largest healthcare worker strike in US history.
75,000 workers are protesting in the largest healthcare strike US history
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente sonographers, radiology technicians, nurses, emergency department staff, and others have taken to the picket lines in protest of the staffing shortages.
Their contract ended with the hospital system on 30 September. Now, negotiations to reach a new contract are ongoing.
