Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing by their family in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say.

Lila Ammouri, a doctor, and registered nurse Susan Frazier flew to Switzerland on 3 February, and had been due to return to the United States on 13 February.

When they failed to show up for work at Aetna Health Insurance in Phoenix, friends and family appealed for help to find them.

Their deaths were confirmed by the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs on 19 February, but no cause of death was given.

A spokesman for the Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to The Independent that the sisters had died by suicide “within the legal framework”.

“The public prosecutor’s office of the Canton of Basel-Landschaft confirms that the two US women died during their stay in Switzerland. They both committed suicide - with the help of an assisted suicide organisation,” Michael Lutz told The Independent.

Mr Lutz said assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland “under certain conditions”.

“In the specific case, the on-site checks by the authorities revealed that the assisted suicide took place within the legal framework, so that the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor’s office did not open a criminal investigation.”

After the two sisters were reported missing, friends and family said they were unaware why they had travelled to Switzerland.

One friend suspected foul play, telling KPHO-TV that Ms Ammouri had texted them using spelling mistakes that were out of character.

“We have reasons to believe the last two days of communication, the text messages were not sent from them but was sent from their devices,” a friend of the sisters told the outlet.

“They were in a very good position of their lives in terms of careers and what they have reached and accomplished, and there is no reason for them to not be returning on their own volition,” another friend said.