The family of a teenage sailor in the U.S. Navy have paid tribute after he was declared lost at sea.

Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV was serving on the aircraft carrier USS George Washington and is believed to have gone overboard after he went missing on July 28.

Officials scaled roughly 2,200 square miles in the Timor Sea off the coast of Australia for nearly two days in a desperate search for the 19 year-old. The search for the mariner involved a cooperative effort with helicopters, a destroyer, numerous aircraft, and patrol boats – all deployed by the U.S. Navy as well as Australian Defence and Border Force officials. His body has not been found.

open image in gallery Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV has been declared lost at sea ( Facebook )

Rivera Lynch, who served as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate, was responsible for launch and recovery equipment, enlisted in the Navy in June last year and reported to the George Washington in January.

His grieving family have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral service.

“Jose was more than a sailor – he was a loving son, a cherished brother, and a loyal friend whose laughter and light touched everyone around him,” his family wrote. “His sudden loss has left our family heartbroken and navigating the unimaginable grief of losing someone so young and full of promise.”

Just 12 hours before he was reported missing, Rivera Lynch had spoken to his parents.

“We noticed the tiredness, we noticed that, and then he said, ‘I love you guys,’ ” the sailor’s father Juan Antonio Rivera III told News4Jax. “I said, ‘You’re the best of me. You’ve been to places I’ve never been, and we are so proud of you.’

“That was the last thing I said to my son.”

open image in gallery The U.S. Navy believes Rivera Lynch fell overboard on July 28 ( AFP/Getty )

Rivera Lynch followed the footsteps of his sister, father, and grandfather, who all served in the military.

“At just 19 years old, Jose faithfully served his country with honor, courage, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others,” his family wrote.

The U.S. Navy also paid tribute to the young seaman.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of our shipmate, Airman Rivera Lynch,” said Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer, USS George Washington. “I am sincerely grateful for the support and coordination from all units who assisted in the search effort, including our partners from the Australian Defence Force and Border Force.”

The sailor’s family held a memorial earlier this month, and he will be honored during a funeral and memorial service by the U.S. Navy in September in Yokosuka, Japan, reports The Post.