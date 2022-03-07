Endangered Child Alert issued for six missing siblings from same Tennessee family
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for six siblings from amid an FBI search for the children.
The alert was issued around 7am local time on Monday morning, with the six missing kids named as Anarielle Johnson, Cayden Parks, Jayden Parks, Cordarius Johnson, Cormarion Parks, and Chase Johnson.
The siblings were last seen at home around 2.30pm on Sunday.
Anarielle, 10, is four feet tall, weighs around 70 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last spotted wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts and grey Converse.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies