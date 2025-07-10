Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Grok, fresh off its antisemitic turn, is being installed in Teslas by next week

Update comes after Musk’s xAI company unveiled latest Grok artificial intelligence model

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Thursday 10 July 2025 20:57 BST
Grok praises Hitler, gives anti-Semitic replies

Elon Musk’s Grok artificial intelligence chatbot will be installed in Teslas in a manner of days, the X billionaire announced on Thursday, just a day after the AI bot made numerous antisemitic claims and praised Hitler across scores of X posts.

“Grok is coming to Tesla vehicles very soon,” Musk wrote on X Thursday. “Next week at the latest.”

The announcement comes hours after xAI confirmed a new model of of the program - Grok 4. It isn’t immediately clear what Tesla models the program will be installed in.

Musk’s bot created a scandal this week after a weekend update to its programming to make it more “politically incorrect” caused it to reply to user queries on X with a number of boundary-crossing responses, including descriptions of sexual violence and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,” the Grok team wrote in a statement on X as the posts proliferated. “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.”

“Grok was too compliant to user prompts,” Musk added on X later that day. “Too eager to please and be manipulated, essentially. That is being addressed.”

Teslas will soon use Elon Musk’s Grok AI model, which recently began making antisemitic and violent posts after a programming update
Teslas will soon use Elon Musk’s Grok AI model, which recently began making antisemitic and violent posts after a programming update (AP)
Also on Wednesday, X chief executive Linda Yaccarino announced she was stepping down, two years after she was brought on to helm the social media network as it struggled to retain advertisers in the wake of Musk purchasing what was then Twitter.

Grok controversy comes at a perilous moment for Musk, who is currently feuding with the Trump administration, forming a political party, and searching for a new CEO of X
Grok controversy comes at a perilous moment for Musk, who is currently feuding with the Trump administration, forming a political party, and searching for a new CEO of X (AFP/Getty)

“I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable,” she wrote in a statement.

Behind the scenes, Yaccarino reportedly struggled to woo advertisers amid Musk’s erratic behavior and increasing association with the Trump administration, and was marginalized after X merged with Musk’s AI company xAI in March.

In addition to AI-integration, Tesla recently unveiled a driverless ‘robotaxi’ service in Austin, Texas
In addition to AI-integration, Tesla recently unveiled a driverless ‘robotaxi’ service in Austin, Texas (Reuters)

The changes at X and Grok come at a complicated moment for Musk, who is charging ahead with new technological developments even as his political future looks uncertain.

He continues to feud with his former allies in the Trump administration and has vowed to launch a new political party.

He is also reportedly expanding the operational area in Austin, Texas, for his Tesla robotaxi service in the coming weeks, while seeking regulatory approvals to launch the product in the San Francisco Bay Area.

