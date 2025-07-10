Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s Grok artificial intelligence chatbot will be installed in Teslas in a manner of days, the X billionaire announced on Thursday, just a day after the AI bot made numerous antisemitic claims and praised Hitler across scores of X posts.

“Grok is coming to Tesla vehicles very soon,” Musk wrote on X Thursday. “Next week at the latest.”

The announcement comes hours after xAI confirmed a new model of of the program - Grok 4. It isn’t immediately clear what Tesla models the program will be installed in.

Musk’s bot created a scandal this week after a weekend update to its programming to make it more “politically incorrect” caused it to reply to user queries on X with a number of boundary-crossing responses, including descriptions of sexual violence and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,” the Grok team wrote in a statement on X as the posts proliferated. “Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.”

“Grok was too compliant to user prompts,” Musk added on X later that day. “Too eager to please and be manipulated, essentially. That is being addressed.”

open image in gallery Teslas will soon use Elon Musk’s Grok AI model, which recently began making antisemitic and violent posts after a programming update ( AP )

Also on Wednesday, X chief executive Linda Yaccarino announced she was stepping down, two years after she was brought on to helm the social media network as it struggled to retain advertisers in the wake of Musk purchasing what was then Twitter.

open image in gallery Grok controversy comes at a perilous moment for Musk, who is currently feuding with the Trump administration, forming a political party, and searching for a new CEO of X ( AFP/Getty )

“I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable,” she wrote in a statement.

Behind the scenes, Yaccarino reportedly struggled to woo advertisers amid Musk’s erratic behavior and increasing association with the Trump administration, and was marginalized after X merged with Musk’s AI company xAI in March.

open image in gallery In addition to AI-integration, Tesla recently unveiled a driverless ‘robotaxi’ service in Austin, Texas ( Reuters )

The changes at X and Grok come at a complicated moment for Musk, who is charging ahead with new technological developments even as his political future looks uncertain.

He continues to feud with his former allies in the Trump administration and has vowed to launch a new political party.

He is also reportedly expanding the operational area in Austin, Texas, for his Tesla robotaxi service in the coming weeks, while seeking regulatory approvals to launch the product in the San Francisco Bay Area.