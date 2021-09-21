Texas governor quietly signs new law further restricting abortions

The law bans doctors from providing abortion-inducing medication to women who are seven or more weeks pregnant

Nathan Place
New York
Tuesday 21 September 2021 15:34
<p>Texas governor Greg Abbott has signed an additional law restricting abortions in his state </p>

(AP)

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has signed a bill into law that even further limits access to abortion in the state. The bill, Senate Bill 4, bans doctors from providing abortion-inducing medication to women who are seven or more weeks pregnant.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

