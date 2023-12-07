Texas shooting suspect ‘killed parents’ in spree that left six dead: Live

✕ Close Texas shooting spree: 6 dead, 2 officers hurt

A complex investigation has been launched after six people were found dead across two major cities in Texas.

Suspect Shane James, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of four people in Austin.

James is also accused of killing his parents Phyllis James, 55, and Shane Matthew James Sr, 56 at their home in San Antonio.

He was taken into custody after crashing his car while fleeing police following a shootout with an officer who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson told reporters.

Ms Henderson said the suspect was tied to a “series of violent incidents” that began on Tuesday morning and continued through the evening.

Police did not specify the cause of death for the four victims in Austin, but said three others were injured in shootings.

On Wednesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that James was arrested in January 2022 and charged with three misdemeanours for family assault after allegedly attacking a sibling and both his parents.

The family reportedly told authorities that James did not belong in jail because he suffered from severe mental health issues.