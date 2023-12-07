Texas shooting suspect ‘killed parents’ in spree that left six dead: Live
Shane James, 34, arrested on capital murder charges on Tuesday
A complex investigation has been launched after six people were found dead across two major cities in Texas.
Suspect Shane James, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of four people in Austin.
James is also accused of killing his parents Phyllis James, 55, and Shane Matthew James Sr, 56 at their home in San Antonio.
He was taken into custody after crashing his car while fleeing police following a shootout with an officer who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson told reporters.
Ms Henderson said the suspect was tied to a “series of violent incidents” that began on Tuesday morning and continued through the evening.
Police did not specify the cause of death for the four victims in Austin, but said three others were injured in shootings.
On Wednesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that James was arrested in January 2022 and charged with three misdemeanours for family assault after allegedly attacking a sibling and both his parents.
The family reportedly told authorities that James did not belong in jail because he suffered from severe mental health issues.
Victims in Bexar County are suspect’s parents
In Bexar County, about 80 miles south from Austin, Sheriff Javier Salazar said his agency got a call from Austin police at about 7.45pm about a shooting.
He said the man they had in custody had links to a residence east of San Antonio, where two officers were sent.
“I believe they saw water coming out of the residence, appearing as if something was leaking inside,” Sheriff Salazar said.
Mr James’ parents Phyllis James, 55, and Shane Matthew James Sr, 56, were found dead in the house.
Mr Salazar said that the San Antonio crime scene was “grisly” but did not elaborate on how the victims were killed.
“Nobody deserves to die the way we believe that they died,” the sheriff said. “This is a very quiet family. The gentleman that lives in the home, he’s very involved in the community, in the neighbourhood watch.”
Sheriff Salazar said it’s believed the deaths in the home happened sometime between 10pm on Monday, when a sibling of Mr James last spoke with their parents, and 9am on Tuesday, when a neighbour noticed James’ vehicle was not in the driveway.
Sheriff Salazar has asked neighbours to check their doorbell cameras to help authorities establish a more clear timeline.
Shane James, 34, identified as suspect in Tuesday’s rampage
An eight-hour rampage in Texas at different crime scenes in the cities of San Antonio and Austin has left six people dead, including the suspect’s parents.
The Austin Police Department identified the suspect in the attacks as 34-year-old Shane James, who has a history of mental health illness and was previously arrested for attacking several family members. James, who is currently in custody, now faces charges of capital murders in connection with the daylong violence on Tuesday.
The dead were found in several homes miles from each other and authorities have yet to provide a motive in the killings.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that James’ parents were among the six deceased victims.
Authorities in Texas said that six bodies were found at three different crime scenes in San Antonio and Austin. A link between the crimes was not established until the suspect, 34-year-old Shane James, was arrested on Tuesday night
Shane James had history of mental health issues, police say
On Wednesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that James was arrested in January 2022 and charged with three misdemeanours for family assault after allegedly attacking a sibling and both his parents. The family reportedly told authorities that James did not belong in jail because he suffered from severe mental health issues.
“I believe that the request was made by the family members that he had nowhere to go but home,” Sheriff Salazar said. “March 7, he was released from jail. On March 8, we know that he cut his ankle monitor.”
In August, deputies responded to a mental health call at the James’ home.
The suspect was naked and having a mental health episode but was not arrested despite his three outstanding misdemeanours because the deputies were not allowed to force entry into his room. James barricaded inside his upstairs bedroom and used racial slurs as he confronted deputies trying to de-escalate the situation, Sheriff Salazar said.
The deputies left after James Sr promised to give them a call once his son left the room. Sheriff Salazar said that the father never did so.
The sheriff said his department is investigating how James, who was unmedicated at the time of the attack, gained access to a weapon.
Three injured victims expected to make full recovery
The injured in the eight-hour attack on Tuesday included two police officers and a bicyclist, police said.
Authorities have said they are expected to recover.
Suspect is responsible for six deaths, police say
“We strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents,” Robin Henderson, Austin interim police chief, said at a news conference Tuesday night.
She said that police “did not determine that these incidents were connected until the last incident occurred” Tuesday night.
A suspect has been named in a series of apparent murders and shootings that left six people dead and three others injured across two major Texas cities.
Shane James, 34, is facing capital murder charges, police said.
He was linked to the deaths of four people on Tuesday in Austin, where two police officers and a cyclist were shot and injured. Authorities said during a press conference before Mr James was identified that the suspect had an outstanding assault and family violence warrant.
The suspect was arrested in Austin after crashing a car
Gov Abbot message to Texans after shooting spree
“Texans grieve for the loved ones of the six Texans who were murdered by a hardened criminal who must never see the light of day again. The murderer also shot two law enforcement officers in the line of duty. Texas is a law-and-order state, and violence will never be tolerated.
“We thank all state and local law enforcement and first responders who apprehended this criminal and protected their communities.
“The State of Texas will provide all resources necessary to impose the full weight of law on this criminal for his despicable crimes.
“Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up in prayer the families and loved ones of those who were killed, as well as the Texans who are recovering from injuries, including an Austin Police Officer and an Austin Independent School District police officer.