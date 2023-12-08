Texas shooting spree: Young mother and handyman named among six victims in Austin
Shane James, 34, arrested on capital murder charges on Tuesday
A complex investigation has been launched after six people were found dead across two major cities in Texas.
Suspect Shane James, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of four people in Austin. James is also accused of killing his parents Phyllis James, 55, and Shane Matthew James Sr, 56 at their home in San Antonio.
Police identified two of the victims killed in Austin as 24-year-old Sabrina Rahman and Emmanuel Pop Ba, 32.
A friend of Pop Ba told The Austin-American Stateman that he was sitting inside a car when the gunman opened fire on him. Pop Ba was helping that friend move to their new home.
Rahman’s uncle Marshall Hussain also told the outlet that his niece was struck by gunfire as she was walking her baby in a stroller.
“She did her last act to push the child away,” Mr Hussain said.
James, who has a history of mental health issues and was discharged from the Army due to a domestic violence incident, was taken into custody after crashing his car while fleeing police following a shootout with an officer who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre addresses recent mass shootings
During a briefing on Thursday, Ms Pierre said that President Biden has ordered the newly established office of gun violence prevention to monitor the situation in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed three people yesterday before he was fatally shot by police.
“I also want to note that less than 24 hours ago I stood at this same podium as we mourn the six lives lost in San Antonio. And here we are again today. When the President talks about ending the epidemic of gun violence. This is what he’s talking about,” Ms Pierre said.
“From Las Vegas, to Texas to Memphis to Maine. When will be When will it be enough? When will it be enough? We have faces and we cannot continue to live like this.
“As the President said, Republican lawmakers must join Democrats in Congress to advance common-sense measures to protect Americans from gun violence. Literally, every day, every day we wait, becomes another day too late.”
White House grieves ‘senseless’ UNLV, Texas mass shootings
An eight-hour rampage in Texas at different crime scenes in the cities of San Antonio and Austin has left six people dead, including the suspect’s parents.
The Austin Police Department identified the suspect in the attacks as 34-year-old Shane James, who has a history of mental health illness and was previously arrested for attacking several family members. James, who is currently in custody, now faces charges of capital murders in connection with the daylong violence on Tuesday.
The dead were found in several homes miles from each other and authorities have yet to provide a motive in the killings.
Authorities in Texas said that six bodies were found at three different crime scenes in San Antonio and Austin. A link between the crimes was not established until the suspect, 34-year-old Shane James, was arrested on Tuesday night
A timeline of the violent rampage that left six dead on Tuesday
Suspect was unmedicated, police say
In August, deputies responded to a mental health call at the James’ home.
The suspect was naked and having a mental health episode but was not arrested despite his three outstanding misdemeanours because the deputies were not allowed to force entry into his room. James barricaded inside his upstairs bedroom and used racial slurs as he confronted deputies trying to de-escalate the situation, Sheriff Salazar said.
The deputies left after James Sr promised to give them a call once his son left the room. Sheriff Salazar said that the father never did so.
The sheriff said his department is investigating how James, who was unmedicated at the time of the attack, gained access to a weapon.
