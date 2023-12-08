Jump to content

Liveupdated1702026319

Texas shooting spree: Young mother and handyman named among six victims in Austin

Shane James, 34, arrested on capital murder charges on Tuesday

Andrea Blanco
Friday 08 December 2023 09:05
Texas shooting spree: 6 dead, 2 officers hurt

A complex investigation has been launched after six people were found dead across two major cities in Texas.

Suspect Shane James, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of four people in Austin. James is also accused of killing his parents Phyllis James, 55, and Shane Matthew James Sr, 56 at their home in San Antonio.

Police identified two of the victims killed in Austin as 24-year-old Sabrina Rahman and Emmanuel Pop Ba, 32.

A friend of Pop Ba told The Austin-American Stateman that he was sitting inside a car when the gunman opened fire on him. Pop Ba was helping that friend move to their new home.

Rahman’s uncle Marshall Hussain also told the outlet that his niece was struck by gunfire as she was walking her baby in a stroller.

“She did her last act to push the child away,” Mr Hussain said.

James, who has a history of mental health issues and was discharged from the Army due to a domestic violence incident, was taken into custody after crashing his car while fleeing police following a shootout with an officer who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

1702024200

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre addresses recent mass shootings

During a briefing on Thursday, Ms Pierre said that President Biden has ordered the newly established office of gun violence prevention to monitor the situation in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed three people yesterday before he was fatally shot by police.

“I also want to note that less than 24 hours ago I stood at this same podium as we mourn the six lives lost in San Antonio. And here we are again today. When the President talks about ending the epidemic of gun violence. This is what he’s talking about,” Ms Pierre said.

“From Las Vegas, to Texas to Memphis to Maine. When will be When will it be enough? When will it be enough? We have faces and we cannot continue to live like this.

“As the President said, Republican lawmakers must join Democrats in Congress to advance common-sense measures to protect Americans from gun violence. Literally, every day, every day we wait, becomes another day too late.”

Andrea Blanco8 December 2023 08:30
1702018800

White House grieves ‘senseless’ UNLV, Texas mass shootings

White House grieves three killed in ‘senseless’ UNLV mass shooting
Andrea Blanco8 December 2023 07:00
1702013400

What we know about Texas shooting spree that left six dead miles apart

An eight-hour rampage in Texas at different crime scenes in the cities of San Antonio and Austin has left six people dead, including the suspect’s parents.

The Austin Police Department identified the suspect in the attacks as 34-year-old Shane James, who has a history of mental health illness and was previously arrested for attacking several family members. James, who is currently in custody, now faces charges of capital murders in connection with the daylong violence on Tuesday.

The dead were found in several homes miles from each other and authorities have yet to provide a motive in the killings.

What we know about Texas shooting spree that left six dead miles apart

Authorities in Texas said that six bodies were found at three different crime scenes in San Antonio and Austin. A link between the crimes was not established until the suspect, 34-year-old Shane James, was arrested on Tuesday night

Andrea Blanco8 December 2023 05:30
1702008022

A timeline of the violent rampage that left six dead on Tuesday

A map of the attacks in San Antonio and Austin on Tuesday

(ZeeMap/Comp)
Andrea Blanco8 December 2023 04:00
1702002622

WATCH: Texas shooting spree: Who is the shooter?

Texas shooting spree: Who is the shooter?
Andrea Blanco8 December 2023 02:30
1701997250

Texas mother on stroller walk with baby identified among six killed in shooting spree

Sabrina Rahman, 24, had just moved into a new home with her husband and their one-year-old son a day before the attack unfolded in their South Austin neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Rahman and 32-year-old family friend Emmanuel Pop Ba, who was helping her move, were fatally shot by a gunman who has been identified as Shane James by the Austin Police Department.

Distraught family members told The Austin-American Stateman that Pop Ba was entering his vehicle to leave for lunch when he was allegedly shot by 34-year-old Mr James. Rahman, who had taken her baby for a stroller walk, saw the commotion and tried to run away, her uncle Marshall Hussain told the outlet.

Mother on walk with baby among six dead in Texas shooting spree

Sabrina Rahman, 24, had just moved in with her family to the neighbourhood where she was attacked

Andrea Blanco8 December 2023 01:00
1701993000

Andrea Blanco7 December 2023 23:50
1701980917

Suspect was unmedicated, police say

In August, deputies responded to a mental health call at the James’ home.

The suspect was naked and having a mental health episode but was not arrested despite his three outstanding misdemeanours because the deputies were not allowed to force entry into his room. James barricaded inside his upstairs bedroom and used racial slurs as he confronted deputies trying to de-escalate the situation, Sheriff Salazar said.

The deputies left after James Sr promised to give them a call once his son left the room. Sheriff Salazar said that the father never did so.

The sheriff said his department is investigating how James, who was unmedicated at the time of the attack, gained access to a weapon.

Andrea Blanco7 December 2023 20:28
1701977414

White House grieves ‘senseless’ UNLV, Texas mass shootings

231207 Unlv Shooting Kjp
Andrea Blanco7 December 2023 19:30
1701975110

Andrew Feinberg 7 December 2023 18:51

