A complex investigation has been launched after six people were found dead across two major cities in Texas.

Suspect Shane James, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of four people in Austin. James is also accused of killing his parents Phyllis James, 55, and Shane Matthew James Sr, 56 at their home in San Antonio.

Police identified two of the victims killed in Austin as 24-year-old Sabrina Rahman and Emmanuel Pop Ba, 32.

A friend of Pop Ba told The Austin-American Stateman that he was sitting inside a car when the gunman opened fire on him. Pop Ba was helping that friend move to their new home.

Rahman’s uncle Marshall Hussain also told the outlet that his niece was struck by gunfire as she was walking her baby in a stroller.

“She did her last act to push the child away,” Mr Hussain said.

James, who has a history of mental health issues and was discharged from the Army due to a domestic violence incident, was taken into custody after crashing his car while fleeing police following a shootout with an officer who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.