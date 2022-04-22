Texas National Guard soldier drowns while trying to rescue migrants, reports say
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the solider’s death to Fox News
Fox News reported that a Texas National Guard soldier drowned Friday while attempting to rescue migrants in a river who’d been trying to cross the state’s southern border with Mexico, multiple sources told the network.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that the incident took place in Eagle Pass and told the news outlet that the solider’s body has been recovered.
The Independent reached out to the Texas National Guard for confirmation but did not immediately hear back.
This recent incident comes on the heels of arrests and expulsions by US officials at the Mexican border rising to their highest level in at least two decades, with more than one million migrants detained in the past six months.
Statistics released by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) showed that its agents made 209,906 arrests along the country’s southern border in March, on top of 803,607 since October, making for a six month total of 1,013,513.
And in March, the US Customs and Border Protection processed migrants 221,303 times along the Mexican border last month, making it the highest peak in the Biden administration since July 2021 when US officials recorded 213,593 migrant encounters.
