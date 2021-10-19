Plane carrying 19 people smashes into field outside Houston

An aircraft crashed in Waller County, Texas on Tuesday morning, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene to quell the flames engulfing the wreck.

Thankfully, all 19 occupants onboard the plane - 16 passengers and three crew - have made it out of the wreckage safely, according to officials. One individual suffered a back injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The plane apparently went down shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft was identified as a McDonnell Douglas DC 9-87, which is a fixed wing, dual engine plane.