Texas plane crash - live: Jet carrying 19 crashes into fireball in Waller County outside Houston
Latest developments as they happen
A plane carrying 19 passengers and crew crashed and burst into flames near Houston, Texas.
Officials say that amazingly no-one was killed in the accident in Waller County, and just one person received minor injuries.
The MD-80 aircraft, which had three crew members onboard, was taking off from Houston Executive Airport when the accident happened on Tuesday morning.
“WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north.,” tweeted Waller County Office of Emergency Management.
“Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA.”
Flames from the aircraft sent huge plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane smashed through a fence and caught fire in a field while departing Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10 am
Shocking video of Texas plane crash that everyone walked away from
Officials say that everyone onboard the MD-80 aircraft survived the accident as the plane departed Houston Executive Airport on Tuesday.
Thankfully, all 19 occupants onboard the plane - 16 passengers and three crew - have made it out of the wreckage safely, according to officials. One individual suffered a back injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.
