A plane carrying 19 passengers and crew burst into flames after crashing into a field near Houston, Texas.

Officials have confirmed that, amazingly, no one was killed in the incident and just one person received minor injuries.

Terrifying footage shows firefighters attacking the massive blaze, as flames and black smoke rise from the wreckage.

The MD-80 aircraft was taking off from Houston Executive Airport when the accident happened on Tuesday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane smashed through a fence and caught fire in the field.

