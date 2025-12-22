Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Texas thrill-seekers were left dangling 130 feet in the air for more than an hour on Wednesday, after a towering roller coaster broke down mid-ride.

Matthew Cantu, 24, and Nicholas Sanchez, 20, were at the peak of the Circuit Breaker ride at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin, when a malfunction caused the coaster to grind to a halt.

A representative for the two men told KXAN that the pair got on the ride around 8.50 pm and found themselves hanging at a 90-degree angle shortly after.

Footage obtained by Fox News shows the pair suspended in mid-air, calmly waiting as the roller coaster carriage remains frozen in motion midway through a downward plunge.

open image in gallery Two thrill seekers were trapped on a roller coaster at the iconic Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas ( Getty Images )

“For more than 30 minutes after the ride stopped, family members reported receiving no clear updates, while witnesses said staff provided conflicting explanations, including comments that the riders ‘weren’t strapped in correctly',” the pair’s representative told KXAN.

The ride, known for its corkscrew twists, features “tilt” technology that allows Sanchez and Cantu to float safely at an otherwise perilous angle.

Unlike many modern roller coasters, the Circuit Breaker does not have fences to obscure the incredible 130-foot height it reaches. That meant, during the hour-long wait for help, Cantu and Sanchez could see for miles in all directions.

When emergency crews failed to appear, their families called 911, with law enforcement and medics arriving at around 9.40 pm.

When they were eventually lifted from the train and checked over by medics, Cantu had experienced “lightheadedness and symptoms consistent with blood pooling,” Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services told KXAN.

Meanwhile, Sanchez was experiencing “numbness in his upper leg.” Both were discharged by emergency workers after 10 pm.

A COTA spokesperson told Fox News that the Circuit Breaker roller coaster had broken down because a sensor triggered a ride delay.

“As with all amusement attractions of this sort, delays occasionally occur,” the spokesperson said. “We regret the inconvenience and are glad that out of the 25,000 people that have ridden the coaster, only two have this badge of courage.”

However, Sanchez and Cantu said they have yet to hear back from any officials at COTA.

“While we understand unexpected situations can arise, clear and timely communication and follow-up are especially important in situations like this,” they told KXAN in a joint statement. “As of now, we have not been contacted by them regarding the incident, and we’re sharing our experience in the hope of greater transparency and understanding. We’re grateful the situation wasn’t worse.”

open image in gallery The iconic venue recently added its COTALAND theme park as a tribute to Formula One ( Getty Images )

The news comes just days after a North Carolina woman launched a lawsuit against Universal Orlando, alleging that she suffered “severe and permanent” injuries while riding one of their roller coasters.

In her lawsuit, Debbie Reinelt claimed that the Stardust Racers ride at the Epic Universe park caused her head to be “violently shaken repeatedly” and is now seeking $50,000 in damages.

Her own case comes just months after a man with spinal atrophy died while on the roller coaster.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was found unresponsive when the ride came to a stop, with a coroner later determining that he had suffered major internal bleeding while on the roller coaster. He had also broken his nose and his femur on a metal bar.

Universal Orlando settled out of court with Zavala's family, although the lawsuit with Reinelt is still ongoing.

The Independent has contacted COTA for comment.