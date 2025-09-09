Accidental tourist TikTokers looking for flight ‘to Nice’ wind up in Africa’s Tunis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two TikTokers hoping to enjoy a vacation in Nice, France instead found themselves in the Tunisian capital of Tunis after an unfortunate miscommunication.

Brittney Dzialo shared the now-viral TikTok that captured some of the chaos of her trip. She and her friend had traveled to the airport to take a trip to the coastal French city and boarded their plane as normal.

Once they were on the plane, however, things started to go awry. The two women began talking to other passengers and learned they were in fact heading to the north African city Tunis, as opposed to Nice, which is located on the French Riviera. The headrests of every seat on the plane also were covered with cloth wrappings bearing the word "Tunisia."

Realizing their mistake — and apparently learning for the first time where Tunis is — the women tried to get off the plane before it was too late.

"We're supposed to go to Nice, France," Dzialo tells a flight attendant in the footage. "We're on the wrong flight."

open image in gallery TikToker Brittney Dzialo and her friend accidentally booked themselves airline tickets to Tunis, Tunisia, rather than “to Nice,” France, and wound up struggling to book passage out of the north African capital city due to the language barrier ( @brittneydzialo_ )

Unfortunately for them, their luggage was already loaded onto the plane. The women were told they'd need to continue on to Tunis and then figure out their travel plans from there.

"We're going to have to change in Tunis," Dzialo says in the video. "We're going to Africa."

The mixup reportedly occurred during booking. "Nice," is pronounced "neese,” and it is believed the airline booking agents misheard them and issued tickets to “Tunis” instead.

Once the women landed in Africa, they tried to sort out their travel plans at the airport but had a difficult time due to the language barrier. They ultimately had to pay for new flights to France.

“They are making us pay for a new flight, saying we can’t get on the next one tonight, everyone is rude, two men who are the supervisors yelled in my face, in tears, so as a last resort I had to bring out my bestie chat and found out about EU regulation and now they are taking us a bit more seriously so we can get to NICE asap,” Dzialo says in a video.

open image in gallery The French coastal city of Nice, which was the duo’s intended location. ( Simon Calder )

open image in gallery And the north African city on Tunis, where they ended up. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dzialo went on to say it took "hours" for an airline worker to find a flight out of Tunisia, and that they even had to ask the “captain to hold the plane” as they rushed towards a gate.

The next day, the duo finally arrived at their intended location. Dzialo marked the achievement with a post next to a fountain captioned: “NICE COMMA FRANCE.”