Moment Boeing plane suffers ‘hard landing’ on runway forcing passenger evacuation

A Boeing plane suffered a “hard landing” on a runway in the Caribbean, prompting all 164 people on board to be evacuated.

Footage from Sunday (7 September) appeared to show the WestJet Boeing 737 bouncing on the tarmac at Princess Juliana International Airport on Sint Maarten.

Passengers and crew exited the aircraft via the emergency slides, and the aircraft was sprayed with foam as a “precaution.”

Three people were sent for medical evaluation following the incident “out of an abundance of caution”, the airport said.

A WestJet spokesperson said the airline is awaiting confirmation on the exact nature of the incident.

“WestJet is fully cooperating with local authorities and will provide additional updates as more information is available,” they added.