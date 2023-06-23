Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to all five men on board the missing Titan submersible who have been declared dead after the vessel imploded near the site of the Titanic wreckage.

British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were all aboard the craft.

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Harding’s friend Professor Mark Hannaford, who is himself an explorer and also the founder of World Extreme Medicine, described the news as “devastating”, after hopes remained high throughout the four-day search and rescue mission that the stranded five would be found alive.

Authorities announced on Thursday the Titan imploded near the site of the Titanic wreckage (PA Media)

He said: “As explorers, we are typically an optimistic bunch, and while there was slim hope of survival, we strove to recover and save Hamish and his fellow travellers. But fate has not allowed that. The families will be devastated as will the rescue teams.”

Professor Hannaford, who met Mr Harding through their membership of The Explorers Club, a network of experienced explorers, described his “close relationship with his boys”. Paying tribute to him, Professor Hannaford said Mr Harding will “be remembered as a good father, closely followed by somebody who pushed boundaries and encouraged others to do the same”.

Mr Harding’s family paid tribute to him as a “dedicated father” and said that his death has left a “gap in our lives that can never be filled”, adding they were “united in grief” with the families of the others who had died.

Describing him as “one of a kind”, they said: “We adored him.

Hamish Harding’s family paid tribute to him as a “dedicated father” and said that his death has left a “gap in our lives that can never be filled” (Action Aviation)

“He was a passionate explorer – whatever the terrain – who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure.

“What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.”

The billionaire pilot and chair of Action Aviation, a sales and operations company which manages private jet sales, shared on his Instagram account that he had joined the OceanGate expedition as a “mission specialist”.

Mr Harding, 58, was based in the UAE where the Action Aviation HQ is located, and presents himself in personal social media biographies as a “world explorer”.

The Explorers Club’s President Richard Garriott de Cayeux described Mr Harding as a “dear friend”, who “continued to push dragons off maps both in person and through supporting expeditions and worthy causes”.

He also paid tribute to Mr Nargeolet, another member of the group, describing him as “one of the foremost experts on submersible expeditions to the Titanic”, which chimes with the name ‘Mr Titanic’ he was said to be known by.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet has been described as “one of the foremost experts on submersible expeditions to the Titanic”, which chimes with the name ‘Mr Titanic’ he was said to be known by (AP1996)

Speaking of both explorers, Mr Garriott de Cayeux said: “They were both drawn to explore, like so many of us, and did so in the name of meaningful science for the betterment of mankind.”

Mr Nargeolet’s family released a statement after his death, saying he will be remembered as “one of the greatest deep-sea explorers in modern history”.

“When you think of the Titanic and all we know about the ship today, you will think of Paul-Henri Nargeolet and his legendary work.

“But what we will remember him most for is his big heart, his incredible sense of humour and how much he loved his family. We will miss him today and every day for the rest of our lives.”

A former commander who served in the French navy for 25 years, Mr Nargeolet, 77, was in the first human expedition to visit the ship in 1987, according to the Telegraph.

“Friend” of The Explorers Club Mr Rush founded the company that led the tragic expedition, OceanGate, which described him and Mr Nargeolet as “highly professional”.

“Friend” of The Explorers Club Stockton Rush founded the company that led the tragic expedition, OceanGate, which described him and Mr Nargeolet as “highly professional” (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He originally trained as a pilot, becoming the youngest jet transport-rated pilot in the world aged 19 in 1981, according to his profile on the OceanGate website.

Mike Reiss, a writer and producer of The Simpsons, described Mr Rush as a “magnetic man” who is “the last of the great American dreamers”, the New York Times reported.

The father and son on board the Titan were described as “our beloved sons” by their family.

Mourning their loss, the Dawood family said: “Please continue to keep the departed souls of our family in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers onboard the Titan submersible.”

Shahzada Dawood, 48, was the vice-chairman of Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation, and a long-time adviser to the King’s charity, Prince’s Trust International, with a focus on its work in Pakistan (SETI Institute via AP)

Shahzada, 48, was the vice-chairman of Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation, and a long-time adviser to the King’s charity, Prince’s Trust International, with a focus on its work in Pakistan. He was interested in “exploring different natural habitats”, and had previously spoken at both the United Nations and Oxford Union, according to the family, as reported by the BBC.

Suleman was described as a “big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things”, with an interest in Rubik’s Cubes and playing volleyball.

The 19-year-old was a business student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, which said its community has been left “shocked profoundly saddened” by his death.

In an interview published before the tragic developments were announced, his aunt Azmeh Dawood told NBC News that Suleman had been scared at the prospect of the expedition and only agreed to go because it was important to his “Titanic-obsessed” father. Suleman reportedly told family members he was concerned about the tour and “wasn’t very up for it.” The trip was over the Father’s Day weekend and he was keen to please his father, she added.

Suleman Dawood was a business student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, which said its community has been left “shocked profoundly saddened” by his death (AP)

After a torturous four-day wait for the loved ones of those on board, the tributes come as Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron revealed that he received the information within 24 hours of the disappearance of the submersible that it had imploded when it lost communication with its mothership.

The director of the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic, said he received confirmation of a “loud bang” within an hour and that the last week had “felt like a prolonged and nightmarish charade”.

His statement comes after Wall Street Journal reported that secret US Navy underwater microphones detected the Titan sub’s implosion several days ago.

The Navy used a top secret acoustic detection system to search for any sign of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible soon after it was reported missing on Sunday, a US Defence official said.