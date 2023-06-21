Sister of Titanic sub passenger missing with teen son breaks silence

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The sister of the billionaire businessman and his son who are aboard the Titan submersible that disappeared on a dive to the Titanic wreck says her family is fully focused on their safe return.

Businessman Shahzada Dawood and 19-year-old Suleman Dawood are still missing along with CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding and renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Mr Dawood’s sister, Sabrina Dawood, told Sky News that the Dawood family is solely focused on the rescue of her brother and nephew and hope for their safe return.

Businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are mong the missing (Family handout)

“We are deeply grateful for the efforts of news agencies during this difficult time; your constant coverage of the missing Titan submersible is undoubtedly playing a large role in the world’s ability to access relevant updates on the matter,” she told the British news channel.

“At this time, the Dawood family’s sole focus is the rescue of our beloved Shahzada and Suleman Dawood and we are unable to address any questions or comments at the moment.

“We trust that the family will be granted privacy as we deal with this crisis. May Shahzada and Suleman return to us safe and sound.

“We are sure they would be as moved as we are by the support of the global community during this period of difficulty.”

Titan began its journey to the wreck site, which sits at a depth of 12,500 in the Atlantic Ocean, on Sunday morning.

About an hour and 45 minutes later, the Titan lost contact with its surface ship, the Polar Prince. The Titan is equipped with a four-day emergency oxygen supply.

Officials say that a Canadian aircraft involved in the search detected intermittent “banging” noises from the vicinity of its last known location.

Mr Dawood and his son, who are both British citizens, are part of a prominent Pakistani family, with investments in the country’s agriculture and industry sectors.