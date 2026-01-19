Weight-loss shots and used cars: How Tom Brady built his post-NFL empire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Brady has etched his name in history as one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks, boasting seven Super Bowl victories — six during his legendary run with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and earning MVP in five of those championship games.

While he may no longer be calling plays from a huddle, the retired athlete has pivoted those leadership skills to dozens of companies and organizations.

This week, he announced his latest venture as “chief wellness officer” at a digital health company specializing in GLP-1 medications, which have become wildly popular for weight loss.

Brady’s still competing, it seems - he's just doing it in the free market or from the owner's box of his sports teams. And that drive has paid off with the former athlete believed to be worth an estimated $530 million, according to Forbes.

From weight-loss jabs to used cars and a British soccer team, here’s how Brady, 48, has cast a wide net when it comes to building a business empire.

open image in gallery Tom Brady stands with David Beckham during a League One match between Birmingham City FC and Wrexham AFC on September 16, 2024. Brady is a minority owner of Birmingham FC, but the club is just one of the former quarterback’s numerous business ventures ( Getty )

Viva Las Vegas

Even if he isn't throwing touchdown passes anymore, Brady has remained close to the sports world, with investment and ownership stakes in several teams across numerous professional leagues, a number of which are based in Sin City.

Brady is a minority owner in both the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team and the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team. He reportedly became interested in the Aces after attending a game in 2022, and contacted the team's owner, Mark Davis, to discuss investing.

“I think [Brady] was just really impressed with how far women’s basketball has come,” Davis told The Athletic in 2023. “And he was also impressed by the excitement and the enthusiasm of the crowd in Las Vegas.” How much Brady paid to become minority owner and his total stake in the team are undisclosed.

open image in gallery Tom Brady stands court side during a Las Vegas Aces WNBA game. Brady is a minority owner in both the Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team ( Getty )

Davis also owns the Raiders, and reached a deal with Brady in 2023 that would make him a minority owner in that team as well, The Athletic reported. Brady controls a 5 percent stake in the team after paying an undisclosed figure.

Brady has his hands on one more professional sports outfit in Las Vegas - a major league pickleball team. In 2022, Brady founded the Las Vegas Night Owls after he picked up the sport, and became convinced of its investment potential, according to CNBC. Pickleball has been named America’s fastest growing sport four years in a row, according to a 2025 Sports & Fitness Industry study.

The following year, Brady became a minority owner in the English soccer team Birmingham City, purchasing a 3.3 percent stake for an undisclosed amount. Despite a middling performance this year, they’re doing better than in Brady’s first year, when the team was relegated to League One for a season.

Birmingham fans were generally receptive to Brady’s involvement with the team with one telling ESPN that the “investment from the U.S. guys is making a massive difference to the club,” noting that supporters were consistently filling the stands even for unimportant games.

"You can see from today that it's a lower-league cup game and everybody is still turning up,” the supporter said.

Brady, anticipating some skepticism of an American football player inserting himself into an English soccer team, admitted that he had "a lot to learn" about the sport and the organization.

open image in gallery Tom Brady attending a Birmingham City FC game. Brady became a minority owner in the team in 2023 ( PA )

"So here's the deal, I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club," Brady told ESPN in 2023. "And maybe you're asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well let's just say I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well."

He added that he likes "being the underdog," and saw Birmingham as an opportunity to back one. "The road's been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing," he said.

Brady joined a host of American celebrities investing in English teams — including actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Michael B. Jordan, Will Ferrell, and NBA legend LeBron James. It’s unclear if Brady’s investment in the team has made or lost him money, and there’s been no indication that he’s sold any stakes in the team.

Fashion, fitness - and a bad bet on crypto

Brady — no stranger to bold sartorial choices while married to ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen — has also backed several fashion brands.

His sportswear brand, Brady Brand Clothing, was launched in 2022 with the co-founder Jens Grede saying at the time it had the potential to challenge Adidas or Nike. After a decade in business, it merged in 2024 with NOBULL, another men’s sportswear company owned by billionaire Mike Repole, co-founder of VitaminWater and BodyArmor. Brady became a major shareholder in the newly-merged company, Forbes reported. The terms of the merger were not disclosed, according to CNBC.

Also under the NOBULL umbrella is TB12, a health lifestyle brand, focused on nutrition and wellness, that Brady co-founded with his longtime friend and coach Alex Guerrero in 2013. The company sells plant-based protein powders and electrolyte supplements.

open image in gallery Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen posing together at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. Brady and Bundchen divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Brady entered the fashion industry in 2022 with his Brady Brand Clothing company ( Getty )

The former NFL player has leaned into the booming $1.8 trillion U.S. wellness industry and this month announced that he would become “Chief Wellness Officer” for eMed Population Health. The digital health and wellness company has moved into the increasingly-popular GLP-1 space, providing its customers with diabetes and weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Zepbound. The terms of Brady’s new position at eMed have not been made public.

Announcing his new role, Brady said eMed’s focus is “improving population health at a scale by delivering best-in-class GLP-1 care to workforce populations.” He called the drugs “game-changing” if paired with clinical guidance.

But Brady has also had some misses.At the height of the NFT craze in 2021, he co-founded Autograph, an NFT and digital collectibles platform that boasted partnerships with athletes like Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, and Simone Biles, according to Icon Outlook.

open image in gallery Tom Brady throwing a pass during the second half of the 2019 AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, which helped cement his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Now, Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team, and Birmingham City FC, as well as the founder of the Las Vegas Night Owls professional pickleball team ( AP )

After the NFT market collapsed in mid-2022, Autograph pivoted to offering experiences, like watch parties for major sporting events and an exclusive party at the end of the 2022-2023 football season featuring an appearance by Brady, according to Fox Business. The company announced a merger with digital fitness company Future in 2025, according to Tech Crunch. The terms of the merger were not disclosed.

Brady also purchased a 50 percent stake in the San Francisco-based sports card retailer CardVault last year, after which the company changed its name to CardVault by Tom Brady.

From sports to screen star

In 2022, Brady retired for the first time, leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a Super Bowl victory and presumably ending his NFL career. He immediately signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to commentate on NFL games. His contract with Fox Sports is the largest in sportscasting history, according to Forbes.

But then he made a U-turn -and famously "un-retired" 40 days later for one last season with the Buccaneers.

He finally debuted on Fox Sports in 2024, and has been a fixture on the network since, albeit with some serious restrictions.

Due to his ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady cannot enter other teams' facilities, view their practices, or attend Fox production meetings, which typically include discussions with coaches and players before games, according to The Athletic. He's also barred from anything other than "strictly social communication" with any members of other NFL teams.

open image in gallery Tom Brady calling an NFL game from a Fox Sports broadcast booth. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports in 2022 ( AP )

Under his massive contract, Brady has become Fox Sports’ lead NFL game analyst, meaning he calls games alongside fellow sportscaster Kevin Burkhardt. In addition to calling games, Brady also works as a sideline reporter and a brand ambassador for Fox Sports.

Brady is also developing projects behind the camera. In 2020, he launched 199 Productions, named after him being the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

The company develops documentaries, films, and TV shows with a focus on sports and entertainment, Deadline reports. 199 Productions is a privately-held company, so information on its valuation is not public.

So far there has been the Brady-centric “80 for Brady” documentary, and series “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” which won a Sports Emmy in 2022 in the Outstanding Documentary Series category. 199 Productions also produced Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” which received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2024 for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Brady the salesman

As one of the most recognizable faces in America, Brady has cashed in, establishing lucrative deals with major U.S. brands.

In 2021, Brady became a brand ambassador for Hertz rental cars to help promote its electric car plug for an undisclosed amount. The former footballer appeared in a number of commercials for its "Hertz, Let's Go!" campaign, according to Business Observer.

open image in gallery Tom Brady reviews a script during a Hertz rental car company ad shoot. Brady has worked as a brand ambassador for Hertz, promoting both the company's electric car and used car sales campaigns ( Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. )

He partnered with Hertz again in 2025 in a new deal to star in ads promoting Hertz's used car sales, according to Business Observer.

“Tom Brady might be collecting jobs like he collected championship rings, but he’s proving to be a genuine MVP in the used car game,” Jeff Adams, Executive Vice President of Hertz Car Sales said.

Like a number of celebrities, Brady also appeared to land a huge deal in 2021 - $30 million in stock - to promote crypto exchange FTX, appearing in TV ads and at a conference for the tech company.

But it turned out to be a major dud. FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022 and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, was sent to federal prison for fraud. According to the New York Times, the $30 million that Brady received as payment is now worthless.