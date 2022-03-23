Multi-vortex tornado tears through New Orleans as ‘volatile’ storm system envelops US South
A multi-vortex tornado has touched down in New Orleans, heavily damaging houses and power lines, according to reports.
News footage showed the gigantic funnel scything across the city’s night sky on Tuesday evening, part of a “volatile” storm system that has already caused damage across the American South.
“There are houses that are missing,” New Orleans local sheriff James Pohlmann told The New York Times. “One landed in the middle of the street, and there was somebody trapped in that house.”
The trapped person was later rescued and taken to hospital, the Times added.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
