Tornado outbreak - live: Four injured and others trapped in collapsed homes as thunderstorms rip through Texas
About 22 million people are at risk for severe storms
An outbreak of thunderstorms and tornados tore through parts of Texas on Monday, causing damage to houses and businesses, with injuries reported to at least four people.
Multiple storms which were described as “devastating” by Texas governor Greg Abbott ripped through a swath of Texas from the northwest border with Louisiana to Arkansas in the southwest on Monday night, according to the weather service.
Officials reported widespread damage throughout Jacksboro, 60 miles from Forth Worth, where tornadoes ripped off the walls and roofs of buildings, and uprooted trees with pictures showings a truck knocked on its side in Round Rock.
“We know there are many people whose lives have been completely disrupted and people who’ve lost their homes,” Mr Abbott said.
The governor called it a “miracle” that there was no reports of loss of life despite “some devastating physical damage”.
About 22 million people were at risk from coming into the path of severe storms on Monday across Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, forecasters said.
On Tuesday, “a regional severe weather outbreak” is expected in the areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center said.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the outbreak of tornadoes in Texas.
