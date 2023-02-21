Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nebraska coal train derailment sparks emergency operation

Third major train derailment in the Midwest in less than a month

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 21 February 2023 17:38
Comments
<p>A Union Pacific freight train derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska, on Monday night </p>

A Union Pacific freight train derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska, on Monday night

(KNOP)

A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Nebraska early on Tuesday, sparking an emergency response.

Around 30 cars carrying coal jumped tracks three miles southeast of the town of Gothenburg at about 1.45am, officials said.

Emegerncy hazmat teams rushed to the site of the crash. There were no reported injuries.

The rail industry come under intense scrutiny after the 3 February derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals that s, that were spilled and then deliberately burned, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

Recommended

Breaking more to come

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in