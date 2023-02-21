Nebraska coal train derailment sparks emergency operation
Third major train derailment in the Midwest in less than a month
A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Nebraska early on Tuesday, sparking an emergency response.
Around 30 cars carrying coal jumped tracks three miles southeast of the town of Gothenburg at about 1.45am, officials said.
Emegerncy hazmat teams rushed to the site of the crash. There were no reported injuries.
The rail industry come under intense scrutiny after the 3 February derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals that s, that were spilled and then deliberately burned, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.
