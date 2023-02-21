Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Nebraska early on Tuesday, sparking an emergency response.

Around 30 cars carrying coal jumped tracks three miles southeast of the town of Gothenburg at about 1.45am, officials said.

Emegerncy hazmat teams rushed to the site of the crash. There were no reported injuries.

The rail industry come under intense scrutiny after the 3 February derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals that s, that were spilled and then deliberately burned, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

