The United States will ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people visiting from the United Kingdom and the European Union, according to multiple reports.

The United States will require adult foreign nationals to be fully vaccinated, according to a source for CNN. The Financial Times was the first to break the story.

The White House will make the announcement later on Monday.

Former president Donald Trump initially limited travel from China before banning countries from the Schengen Zone, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Joe Biden’s administration has maintained these tight restrictions.

The European Union had initially said it was safe to travel to the United States but later removed it from the “White List” of destinations, along with five other countries.

