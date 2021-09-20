Travel ban update - live: US lifting Covid ban for fully vaccinated visitors from UK, EU and China
The United States will ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people visiting from the United Kingdom and the European Union, according to multiple reports.
The United States will require adult foreign nationals to be fully vaccinated, according to a source for CNN.
The White House will make the announcement later on Monday.
Former president Donald Trump initially limited travel from China before banning countries from the Schengen Zone, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Joe Biden’s administration has maintained these tight restrictions.
The European Union had initially said it was safe to travel to the United States but later removed it from the “White List” of destinations, along with five other countries.
New travel rules will affect 33 countries, White House says
The United States’ new rules for incoming travel will affect 33 countries, the White House says.
“We will move to this much stricter global system, so we will have a consistent approach across all countries, it will require foreign nationals to be vaccinated, to prove they're vaccinated, and then to go through the testing and contract tracing regiments,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said.
White House says new travel rules will begin in November
The White House has officially announced its change of policy regarding incoming travel to the United States, and says the new rules could take effect as early as November.
“Beginning in early November, foreign nationals flying to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated – fully vaccinated, and they must show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a US-bound airplane,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Monday.
White House expected to announce travel changes later today
The White House plans to announce an easing of travel restrictions later on Monday, multiple reports have confirmed.
Under the new rules, the United States is expected to let in adult foreign nationals from the United Kingdom and European Union as long as they are fully vaccinated.
US lifts travel ban for double-vaccinated UK and EU travellers
