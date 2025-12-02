Tree trimmer impaled on iron fence after falling 35 feet to his death in LA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tree-trimmer has been impaled after falling onto a fence in Los Angeles, which the fire department said left him beyond medical help.

The victim’s family members told NBC Los Angeles that the victim was suspended in a palm tree when his rope detached around 3:30 pm on Monday. His family identified him as Rogelio Cruz, 48.

The fire department confirmed that Cruz fell 35 feet onto a 10-foot-high iron fence while trimming a tree in Canoga Park, about 27 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

“Tragically, this fall rendered the patient beyond medical help,” the statement said.

“An LAFD USAR team will utilize a high-angle rope system to carefully recover his body, which is currently covered by a sheet and shielded from public view by a tarp to preserve the decedent’s dignity.”

open image in gallery A tree-trimmer was impaled after falling onto a fence in LA ( KTLA )

The fire department added that the Mayor’s Crisis Response Team was en route to the scene to “provide emotional support to fellow workers”.

“LA County Coroner’s office was notified and will assume responsibility of the body upon arrival.”

Cruz had recently celebrated his birthday, according to cousin Richard Areloa.

The 48-year-old had 20 years of experience trimming trees, and the company was owned and operated by the family. He was working with his brothers when the incident happened.

open image in gallery A street view of where a tree trimmer was impaled ( Google Maps )

"Everyday routine, goes up, does the job, cuts it down, comes back down, goes home, and it just wasn’t like that today," Areloa said.

"I don't know how one can process what happened," Areloa said. "Here we are, all still trying to cope with everything.”Cruz’s niece, Janeth Cruz, also told NBC her uncle was very loved.

“He was always so giving. No matter if he knew you or not, he would just lend it. Always the first person to be like, ‘I’m here. What can I do?’” she said. Valerio Street, where Cruz fell, has remained closed as authorities work to retrieve the body.

LAFD Captain Erik Scott told NBC the urban search and rescue team was on the scene.

“They’re working on trying to lift this individual off in a dignified manner,” he said.

Earlier this year, an American tourist in Rome impaled himself in the lower back while trying to climb a fence to the Colosseum.

That man passed out from the pain and was taken to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery and needed 80 stitches.