YouTuber speaks out after being jailed for intentionally crashing plane

YouTuber Trevor Jacob has spoken out after he was sentenced to six months in federal prison for intentionally crashing a plane in California for video views.

Jacob, a former US Olympic snowboarder turned social media star, stirred controversy after he uploaded a YouTube video titled “I Crashed My Plane” on Christmas Eve in 2021.

In the video, filmed using a GoPro, Jacob could be seen parachuting out of the plane and filming the aircraft crashing into the foothills of the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County.

After landing, he hiked to the crash site and recovered video from the onboard cameras, the US government said.

The video gained over 3.2 million views before it was made private.

At the time, Jacob said the crash was caused by “engine failure” and denied it was a publicity stunt. He later admitted that he intentionally crashed the plane in the hopes of signing a sponsorship with a wallet company.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the crash before he informed federal investigators about the crash.

In June, Jacob pleaded guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, and on Monday, he was sentenced to six months in prison.

“Two years ago I jumped out of a perfectly good airplane and let it crash into the ground, took some bad advice, and decided to remove the wreckage,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday evening. “Today I was sentenced to 6 months in Federal Prison.”

“This situation could have been a lot worse” he added. “And I am extremely grateful I am here to talk about it. I look forward to teaching our youth from my mistake, and the lessons I have learned from this, it has changed me as a person forever, and therefore, I am so excited for this next chapter of implementing those changes into society for the better.”

“Always wear your parachute my friends. Much love ❤️,” he continued.

According to the plea agreement, Jacob made the video after signing a sponsorship deal to promote a company’s product on his YouTube channel, but he never intended to complete the flight that day.

The Justice Department said the 30-year-old later told investigators about the crash and was told he was responsible for preserving the wreckage.

The Department added that Jacob lied and told investigators he did not know the location of the wreckage.

On 10 December 2021, Jacob then flew to the site of the wreckage and lifted it to a trailer attached to his truck, the plea agreement said.

The remains were later cut up and its parts were disposed of in bins.

Jacob’s pilot license was revoked by the Federal Aviation Administration in April 2022 after the agency said he “demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility”.

A video has since appeared on Jacob’s YouTube channel where he claims he got his licence back.