YouTuber who deliberately crashed plane for views handed six months in prison

YouTuber Trevor Jacob has been sentenced to six months in federal prison after intentionally crashing a plane in Santa Barbara County, California for video views.

In his video “I Crashed My Plane” from December 2021, Jacob, 30, can be seen jumping out of the aircraft with a parachute. The video gained over 3.2 million views before it was privated.

Authorities say Jacob took off in his single-engine Taylorcraft BL-65 from Lompoc City Airport in November 2021 with the intended destination of Mammoth Lakes.

After claiming engine failure, Jacob recorded himself parachuting to the ground.