The family of a Black student whose body was found hanging from a tree at his Mississippi college says they “need answers” and are calling for an independent investigation into his death.

The body of Demartravion “Trey” Reed, 21, was located at Delta State University’s campus on Monday, prompting the cancellation of class and the university’s centennial celebrations as authorities investigated.

While police said there was no evidence of foul play and ruled Reed’s death a suicide, rumors began to swirl online that Reed had two broken legs and other injuries that would’ve prevented him from taking his own life. Those claims were quickly corrected by the Bolivar County Coroner’s office, which said Reed had no broken bones or injuries consistent with an assault during their preliminary examination.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death,” the office said in a statement.

However, on Tuesday, Reed’s family said they are initiating their own investigation into his death, beginning with an independent autopsy, USA Today reported.

"We will seek answers independently from Delta State University and from the coroner's office and, if need be, independent from the state coroner's office because we need answers as to what happened to Trey Reed," the family’s attorney, Vanessa J. Jones said.

open image in gallery The family of Demartravion ‘Trey’ Reed are calling for an independent investigation into his death after his body was found Monday hanging from a tree on Delta State University’s campus. Police have said they do not suspect foul play. ( Facebook )

"Were there cameras? There should have been cameras at the university that could easily enlighten us to what happened in the early morning of September 15, 2025.”

Jones said that, in the days before his death, Reed had been visiting his family in his hometown.

During the visit, his family said he was “joyful” and “loving,” and now they are seeking answers as to what could have happened, Jones said.

“We’re not going to point fingers at anybody,” Jones said. “We’re not going to call anybody any names. All we want is answers.”

The independent probe comes amidst questions surrounding the circumstances behind Reed’s death, including from the NAACP, the oldest civil rights organization in the U.S.

“You’d have to excuse our skepticism amidst growing racially motivated violence targeted at our communities across the nation,” the NAACP said on social media, sharing a photo that read, “A man was lynched yesterday.”

"So while we await more formal autopsy reports and information, we offer this piece of history with a level of certainty: Our people have not historically hung ourselves from trees," the post read.

open image in gallery Delta State canceled classes in the wake of his death ( Delta State University/Facebook )

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he was retained by Reed’s family Tuesday to help their investigation.

"Trey Reed was a young man full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him," Crump said. "His family and the campus community deserve a full, independent investigation to uncover the truth about what happened. We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain.”

School authorities have insisted since Monday that no foul play is suspected in Reed’s death and assured the public that there was no ongoing threat to the campus community.

Delta State Chief of Police Michael Peeler said the investigation into Reed’s death is still ongoing and declined to provide further details until a full autopsy report is released. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re in the UK, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.