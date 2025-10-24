Tropical Storm Melissa forecast to become major hurricane as Jamaica under threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tropical Storm Melissa could soon strengthen into a powerful hurricane and brush past Jamaica, forecasters have warned.

The storm is currently almost stationary in the central Caribbean, but threatens catastrophic flash flooding and landslides in southern Haiti, where at least three deaths have already been reported.

Copious amounts of rainfall are expected to drop across Jamaica, southern Haiti, and the Dominican Republic throughout the weekend as a result of the erratic storm.

Michael Brennan, director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami, highlighted the danger, stating: "The rainfall is a huge risk with the storm. Rainfall has historically been the biggest cause of loss of life of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Caribbean."

The storm was located approximately 215 miles (345 kilometres) southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 250 miles (405 kilometres) southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It maintained maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving east-southeast at a sluggish 2 mph (4 kph), according to the U.S. centre.

A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning were in effect for Jamaica and the southwestern peninsula of Haiti.Up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain is forecast for portions of southwestern Haiti and eastern Jamaica through Monday, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain was expected for the remainder of southern Haiti and for the southern Dominican Republic.

open image in gallery People place plastic tarps over their tents ahead of expected rain at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti ( AP )

Catastrophic warnings for Haiti

The National Hurricane Center warned that heavy rainfall would cause "catastrophic flash flooding and landslides across southwestern Haiti by this weekend into early next week.

"It noted that strong winds could also potentially last for a day or more over Haiti's Tiburon peninsula.

Haiti's Civil Protection Agency said Friday that a landslide in Port-au-Prince killed two people and injured another, with the death toll rising to three. Earlier this week, a large tree fell on an elderly man in southern Haiti and killed him, while five other people in the country's central region were injured in flooding.

The U.N. said it has prepared more than 100 emergency shelters in Haiti's southern region.

A slow-moving disaster

Melissa was expected to slowly begin moving closer to Jamaica over the weekend. It was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday and become a major hurricane by Sunday, possibly reaching Category 4 status before dawn on Monday.

Forecasters said that Jamaica could see life-threatening flooding and landslides because the ground is already saturated from recent heavy rains unrelated to the storm.

The storm is moving so slowly that parts of Jamaica could experience hurricane conditions for 72 hours or longer, said Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather's lead hurricane expert.

"Melissa is evolving into a slow-motion disaster," he said. "Millions of people are at risk of catastrophic impacts. We are increasingly concerned about the threat of a humanitarian disaster unfolding, especially if this storm stalls."

Schools, health centers and government offices closed across Jamaica on Thursday, with authorities warning that all airports would close within 24 hours if a hurricane warning is issued.

"The situation is indeed serious," said Matthew Samuda, Jamaica's minister of economic growth and job creation.

The Bahamas' Foreign Affairs Ministry announced it would evacuate Bahamian students out of Jamaica on Friday ahead of the storm.

Flooding persists in Dominican Republic

The storm has damaged nearly 200 homes in the Dominican Republic and knocked out dozens of water supply systems, affecting more than half a million customers. It also downed trees and traffic lights and unleashed a couple of small landslides.

All public schools across the Dominican Republic were closed Friday, while government offices in 12 provinces under alert would do the same, officials said. Nearly two dozen communities were cut off by floodwaters.

"This is an event that we should be following minute by minute," said Juan Manuel Méndez García, emergency operations director in the Dominican Republic.

Officials noted that evacuations in areas under alert were mandatory.

"The main thing here is to save lives. The risk is the enormous amount of rain," said Dominican President Luis Abinader.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the first named storm to form in the Caribbean this year.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had predicted an above-normal season with 13 to 18 named storms. Of those, five to nine were forecast to become hurricanes, including two to five major hurricanes, which pack winds of 111 mph (178 kph) or greater.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.