A Trump-themed burger chain which became infamous after its owner was arrested by ICE – forcing it to shut down – has been replaced by a new restaurant.

Trump Burger, in Houston, Texas, was open for just over five months before it closed its doors following a series of legal battles and has been replaced by a pizza joint.

Signs for Empire Pizza on the old building were reported by KHOU 11 Monday, though it is uncertain whether the restaurant is open to the public yet.

The chain closed in October after its Lebanese owner, Roland Beainy, was arrested by ICE. He had reportedly overstayed his 2019 visa which was set to expire in 2024.

Beainy’s restaurants, which are entirely themed around the U.S. president and billed as “a patriotic haven for burger lovers” and sold hamburgers stamped with “Trump,” have all now closed.

open image in gallery Signs for Empire Pizza on the old building in Houston, Texas, were reported Monday, though it is uncertain whether the restaurant is open to the public yet ( Google Maps )

According to local news outlet KHOU, an ICE spokesperson said Beainy did not have any immigration benefits that would prevent him from being arrested or removed from the country.

He was arrested on May 16 and placed into immigration proceedings.

"Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States,” ICE said in a statement at the time.

"Beainy is a 28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon who entered the United States in 2019 as a non-immigrant visitor, but he failed to depart by 12 February 2024, as required under the terms of his admission.

open image in gallery Beainy’s restaurants, which are entirely themed around the U.S. president and billed as ‘a patriotic haven for burger lovers’ and sold hamburgers stamped with ‘Trump,’ have all now closed ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery Diners place their orders at Trump Burger in Bellville, Texas ( AFP/Getty )

“ICE officers arrested him on 16 May 2025, and he was placed into immigration proceedings.

Apparently alluding to whether Trump Burger’s patriotic theme would affect Beainy’s immigration proceedings, the spokesperson said that all individuals entering the U.S. illegally would be held accountable.

"Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restoring integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission,” the statement added.

“This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have."

Beainy was also sued by the landlord who owns the property where his Kemah Trump Burger is located, KHOU 11 reported, who alleged that the restaurant had breached its lease agreement and owed him almost $40,000.