Donald Trump busied himself repeating lies about the 2020 election on Truth Social, even as it was revealed he was the subject of a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice.

While there has been speculation for some time that the former president’s one-time aides were being looked at by federal investigators, it was reported on Tuesday that Mr Trump’s actions as president were at the heart of the inquiries.

“Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before a grand jury — including two top aides to Vice President Mike Pence — have asked in recent days about conversations with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle,” said The Washington Post.

Almost simultaneously that new information about the DoJ’s action was being reported, Mr Trump posted on Truth Social, his own network, two clips of a speech he gave earlier in the day.

Mr Trump’s speech before the America First Policy Institute’s summit was the first time he had been in Washington DC since he left office.

He complained about the level of homelessness and denounced what had happened to the country since he left office less than two years ago.

He also repeated his false claim that the 2020 election had been rigged.

“I won a second time, did much better a second time. Did a lot better. Did a lot better. Very corrupt,” he said.

“I always said I ran the first time and I won. And then I ran a second time, and I did much better.”

✕ Trump says he used Secret Service agents to move on homeless people

He added: “What a disgrace it was. But we may just have to do it again. We have to straighten out our country.”

On Twitter, people were quick to remark on the former president’s actions.

“It’s going to be a busy night on TruthSocial for at least one person. Justice Dept. investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe,” wrote poster Louis Kersten.

Journalist Steven Monacelli said: “After the Washington Post broke the news that the DoJ is investigating Donald Trump as a part of its probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Trump is posting on Truth Social clips of his speech at the America First Agenda Summit in Washington DC.”